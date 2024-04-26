A former headmaster has been arrested over alleged fraud related to WASSCE registration

The arrest was carried out by the internal security of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the police

The suspect also charged his victims GH¢3,400, and as of the time of his arrest, 34 victims had paid various amounts

A former headmaster of the Centre College in Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Joseph Dery, has been arrested over allegations of fraud in registering candidates for the WASSCE.

He was arrested by the internal security of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the police.

Dery was arrested based on allegations of defrauding the public

Dery, aged 52, owns Sprinkles of God SHS in Kintampo.

According to the Daily Graphic, he once served as the Assistant Supervisor for the WASSCE 2019 at the Centre College.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, John Kapi, the Head of Public Relations at WAEC, said Dery applied to the council to inspect and grant a centre status for the WASSCE exam, which was not granted due to late application.

But Dery advertised to unsuspecting prospective examination candidates to register for the exam.

“Victims were misled by banners suggesting that the place was a registration centre for the WASSCE(SC) 2024."

As part of his set-up, Dery displayed a biometric device to support his ruse.

He also charged his victims GH¢3,400, and as of his arrest, 34 victims had paid various amounts ranging from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,400.

WASSCE registrations in public schools

The Ghana Education Service cautioned parents of wards in public Senior High School students not to pay the WASSCE registration fee.

The Ghana Education Service stressed that the Free Senior High School policy covers this fee.

The Director-General of the service gave the caution at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

GES outlines new dates for 2024 BECE and WASSCE

The 2024 WASSCE for school candidates will now be written from August 5 to September 27, 2024.

The 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is scheduled for July 8 to July 12, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service released a circular to district heads of education outlining the new dates.

