2 former NSMQ contestants who became a meme after saying "el taruta deli tata" have become doctors

This comes six years after they went viral for making a promise but ended up getting defeated in the contest

Ghanaians have been wowed by their new photos, with many celebrating them for their achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Alberta Nana Aba Fletcher and Alberta Owusu-Ansong, the former NSMQ contestants from Wesley Girls' high school who became a viral sensation have now become medical doctors.

As from patrons of the National Science and Maths Quiz would recall, the ladies made the statement, "Robert Hailey once said, el taruta deli tata," when the quiz mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann ask them about what to expect for their contest.

The two brilliant ladies then went ahead to get kicked out of the competition on the very day they made the statement which meant they were going to do the impossible.

Old and new photos of the 'el taruta deli tata' ladies Photo credit: @nsmqghana

Source: Twitter

Six years after their contest, Alberta Owusu-Ansong made a post of herself dressed as a doctor on her Instagram handle _albiee with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr. Owusu-Ansong ‍⚕️. 6 years of the Goodness of God ❤️

Photos of Alberta Nana Aba Fletcher have also been making waves as she also finished her medicine programme successfully.

Ghanaians celebrate the past NSMQ contestants from Wesley Girls

@charles_owusu commented:

I am soo happy and proud of you. I wish you the very best in your career. The world is yours. A big win for Trinity Acadey.

@chloe_serwaa said:

Wow awesome. Love u guys. Am looking u to u guys. About to start S.H.S. I will set u people as my role models.a

See post below:

Paul Azunre, 2 other iconic NSMQ former contestants & where they are years later

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has had 1000s of brilliant students participating since its inception in 1993.

The goal of the quiz has been to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics and help students develop quick thinking, probing and scientific minds about the things around them while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools. It is safe to say that the goal has been achieved to a large extent.

Contestants move on to pursue various ventures after passing through the scheme. YEN.com.gh has, therefore, highlighted three of the earliest candidates to have ever participated in the NSMQ and what they have been up to over the years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh