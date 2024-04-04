A Ghanaian TikTok influencer is over the moon after he travelled abroad recently

In a video shared on TikTok, the young man says life in Canada is good, hence urging Ghanaians to join him there

He posted a video on Tiktok, showcasing the beauty of his new environment

A Ghanaian TikTok influencer who relocated abroad recently has taken to social media to express his excitement over the move.

The TikTokker, who landed in Canada only a few days ago, said he could not contain his joy as he took a stroll, admiring the beautiful scenery the country has to offer.

Picture of the young man on the streets of Canada Photo credit: boleysnich7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the young man, known as Jeff in private circles, said he is waiting to experience the snow for the first time before he believes he is actually in the North American country.

He further urged his fellow countrymen to relocate abroad when they could.

Abroad is good, every man needs to travel. The weather here is very cold, but I'm waiting for the snow before I believe that I'm abroad, he said in the video.

His TikTok video had raked in over 18k likes and 316 comments at the time of drafting this story.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post laughed at him over the statements he made.

Netizens reacted to the video and tapped into his blessings

user5042800850085 commented:

I tap into your bless AMEN

Manuel Travel Consult also commented

Student visa mode

BABY MICHELLE replied

3koraa 3y3 visa )w) Canada no bi wai

Kobby had this to say:

I saw u at Montreal closer to MegaBus station as you were making the video

Ernest Konadu

Bro you gather tiktok money travel. u try paaa safe journey u welcm to the land of coldness

Ghanaian nurse delights after relocating to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian nurse was over the moon after relocating abroad to further his career.

The nurse, identified as Hamza Salifu, in a TikTok video, expressed his joy and gratitude over the opportunity to work as a registered nurse in the US.

Hamza's followers on TikTok shared in his joy and wished him well

Source: YEN.com.gh