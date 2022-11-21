Janet Asibi, a young lady has recently received lots of applauds on social media after coming to the aid of a schoolgirl

She met the girl on her way to school wearing a damaged school bag and wearing two different footwears including a slipper

The kind teacher got Ghanaians blessing her for purchasing a new uniform, backpack and footwear for the girl

Janet Asibi, a Ghanaian teacher has recently got many hailing her on social media following her impressive act of kindness.

Cute Ghanaian basic school student in her new uniform with her books, girl wearing sneaker on one foot and slipper on the other, with her backpack Photo credit: @thesewingteach1

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thesewingteach1 had her sharing that she met a young girl on her way to work who had a damaged school bag and was wearing two different footwear, one sneaker and one slipper. Out of the kindness of her heart, she purchased a new uniform, backpack and sneakers for her.

Her actual post read;

I met her on my way to school. Herr life no balance oo

The teacher's post has attracted over 140 retweets, with 8 quote tweets and 560 likes.

Ghanaians react to the teacher buying new school uniform, backpack and footwear for the student

@EmefaKumaza wrote:

This made my heart full. God bless you❤️

@toku2247 commented:

This is called compassion for fellow human being....God bless u...pls let me know her fees for next term, I wanna pay for. Thank you!

@Verbaltrans replied:

God bless you beyond measure ❤️ #VT

@RaphYhaw said:

May God richly bless you, for this act of kindness

From @vision_wan1:

The heartless society and country, i still wonder why they call them future leaders, this kids future has bought on arrival by the greedy politicians and the rich,Karma and posterity will soon visit them

Ama Val: NSS lady Posted to Teach sews free Uniforms for all Needy Pupils in Community

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, is a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated at Bono Region.

Information which was available to YEN.com.gh indicated that when she arrived at the school, Janet realised some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

"This disheartening development of seeing these young ones whom we refer to as future leaders walk to school in torn clothes compelled me to put my skills in sewing to use," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh