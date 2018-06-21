List of the top Daasebre Gyamenah songs to jam to in 2023

Daasebre Gyamenah's songs live on even after he's gone. Daasebre' Ahoofe,' as he was affectionately known among his fans, rose to prominence due to his first music album, Kokooko. In addition to the Kokooko album, Daasebre Gyamenah had other songs that moved the crowds. His entire music was a result of hard work and sacrifice.

Daasebre Gyamenah's songs are mainly mid-tempo and incorporate many hip-hop components. The Akan storytelling style through proverbs is a crucial component of his songs. His sayings attracted more attention as compared to others due to his grandmother's influence.

List of the top Daasebre songs

The late musician has numerous songs. These tracks are hits, and as you will see in most of his videos, they are why his name is ranked high among the best artists in West Africa. It should be noted that some of his songs are available in video format, while others are available in MP3 format.

Following his death, other famous musicians who were close to him paid tribute to him by performing some of his music. The tracks and remixes are available, but none are identical to the originals. The following list contains the music of Daasebre Gyamenah's songs obra akwantuo.

1. Kokooko

Kokooko is an English track that catapulted the Ghanaian musician to fame. The track was released in 2016 as part of the Ultimate Classics, Vol. 1. He collaborated with Lord Kenya on this album. Kokooko was prevalent throughout Ghana and other West African countries. It also launched the careers of the two musicians.

2. Abaso Bo

Abaso Bo is one of his best songs, published in 2016. The music lasts for about four minutes and 48 seconds. Listening to Abaso Bo reveals the musician's incredible abilities. The oratory in his voice conveys the music's intended meaning with minimal body movements.

3. Calling

Calling is one of the best Daasebre Gyamenah's Ghana highlife songs. It was published in 2011, and the music lasts five minutes and 26 seconds. It is available on YouTube with over a million views.

4. Sherry

Sherry was made available on YouTube on 2 September 2016. It lasts 5 minutes and 49 seconds. The music is available on YouTube with over 72k views and 600k likes.

5. Still I Love You

Still I Love You was published on 15 August 2016 as part of the album Ultimate Classics, Vol. 1. The music lasts about 5 minutes and 22 seconds. It has over 370k and over 1k likes on YouTube.

6. Ahoofe

Ahoofe is one of Daasebre Gyamenah's popular songs and was initially released on 28 October 2011. The music runs for 5 minutes and 36 seconds. It has over 910k views and over 2k likes on YouTube, with many positive comments.

7. You Stole My Heart

You Stole My Heart is one of the musician's prevalent songs played in all corners of Ghana. In this song, the famous singer features Scooby Selar. What is impressive about it is the sweetness of his voice. It is a song you would listen to repeatedly to lift your spirits and get that mood boost you need. It was released in 2011 and is four minutes and 32 seconds long.

8. Twaso

No one talks of Daasebre Gyamenah and fails to mention Twaso. The track was released on 30 October 2011 as part of the album Ultimate Classics, Vol. 1. It lasts 6 minutes and 23 seconds and has over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

9. Setay

It was launched on 15 August 2016 as part of the album Ultimate Classics, Vol. 1. It is 5 minutes and 12 seconds long. It has over 36 thousand views on YouTube.

10. Good for the goose, Good for the gander

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. In this song, he uses a proverbial approach as the theme of his music. Think of Daasebre Gyamenah's popular songs; this one stands to be counted. It leaves a mark.

11. Wo Da Enda

Mention Daasebre Gyamenah's music and this one comes streaming into your mind. This is among his famous songs got much playtime in Ghana and most West African countries where the Ghanaian musician was loved and cherished. The song was launched in 2011 and is 5 minutes and 52 seconds long.

12. Obaa Ben Ni

Obaa Ben Ni is one of the songs that refreshes the late singer's contributions to improving the world. The music was made available on YouTube in 2011 and is about 5 minutes and 1 second long.

13. Abofra Besu

Abofra Besu was made public on YouTube on 28 October 2011 as part of the album Ultimate Classics, Vol. 1. The song is 5 minutes and 36 seconds long. It is available on YouTube with 37 thousand views.

14. Didi Twen Me

Didi Twen Me was made available on 12 January 2014 as part of the album Daasebre Gyamenah classics. The song lasts 5 minutes and 57 seconds. It has over 350k views on YouTube.

15. Eye Mmere

Eye Mmere was published on 12 January 2014. The music runs for 5 minutes and 42 seconds. It has over 1.8 million views and close to five thousand likes on YouTube.

How to download Daasebre Gyamenah's songs

If you know how to download things online, downloading Daasebre Gyamenah's songs should be simple. For copyright issues, however, it is good to get the traks on official music streaming sites.

Many different music download options exist depending on your desired speed and quality. One of the options for downloading Ghanaian musicians' songs is through savefromnet.com. Savefromnet.com is an option on the internet that enables you to download videos from the internet.

To download the music from Savefromnet.com, you have to go through YouTube. Accessing YouTube on the internet should be fine. Open the Google search engine and enter the word YouTube.

Click the link to select either Daasebre Gyamenah's songs' mix, videos or MP3s. Get to the search bar and enter the music you want to download.

Please select the required standards and play them. Once the video or MP3 begins playing, copy the URL, paste it into the savefromnet.com search bar, and click on download. The music will be downloaded right away.

Above are some of the most popular Daasebre Gyamenah's songs. While the musician is no longer alive, his songs are still enjoyed worldwide. You can find the songs on YouTube and other official music streaming platforms.

