One lady had to bid goodbye to her Mercedes-Benz after losing her job and not finding anything for over a year

The Twitter user shared the bittersweet moment when she said goodbye after selling her car, and netizens were sympathetic

Many shared words of comfort, with some even saying that they were due to face the same problem soon because of a lack of jobs

A lady lost her beloved Mercedes-Benz after facing a rough time financially. Online users supported her when she shared the post announcing the news.

A woman had to give up her Mercedes-Benz after facing unemployment for more than a year. Image: Living_Ancestor

The woman shared her story about how she ended up having to trade in the car. People were touched, and they made sure to let her know that she made the right decision.

Unemployed woman shares heartbreaking story about selling her Mercedes-Benz

A woman @Living_Ancestor took to Twitter to announce that she no longer has her beloved Mercedes in a post. She wrote:

"After more than a year of unemployment I had to make the difficult decision of letting go of my car. @tshepisodelebo1softened the blow by getting me the best deal (better than Merc even). So for any and all car related matters, ask for him by name at VW Hatfield in Rivonia."

She later clarified she had to trade the car or risk her property. She said:

"Eish it’s so painful but it was either the house or the car at this point."

Netizens always celebrates when women get Mercedes cars with #girlswithMercs, and this time tweeps were there in the comments to show the lady support. Others were encouraging as they let her know that she would get back on her feet and achieve better. Some netizens even admitted that they might face the same decision soon.

@KhayaKoto commented:

"I am sad for you but proud of you at the same time. I will have to do the same too if I don't find anything by March."

@jojo03216 commented:

"I'm in your exact same position right now, I've been in denial of letting go of my Merc but it's quite clear that time has come."

@bonganimtolo_ commented:

"You will bounce back."

@Ziphoofficial commented:

"I love this because I know for sure when you reclaim everything you have lost , it’s going to be 10 times better. It will come back just you wait."

@miss_neoentle commented:

"I hope your bounce back is even bigger."

@Thembi_Lily commented:

"You’ll get it back ❤️"

@rosy_mudzanani commented:

"There is no harm in downgrading and starting afresh ❤️."

