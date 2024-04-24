A Ghanian woman who owns a beauty salon in Dubai has disclosed how much money she makes from her business in a month

Famously known as Ages, the young woman in a video shared on Facebook, says she makes GH₵500,000 per month from her hairdressing business

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Dubai over a year ago to seek greener pastures has opened up about her earnings in the Arabian country.

Madam Joyce, popularly known as Ages, says she makes up to GH₵500,000 per month working as a hairdresser.

She added that she pays 12,000AED, equivalent to GH₵43,851.50, every three months as rent for the shop where she operates her salon.

Ages says her beauty salon employs a lot of people in Dubai and some from Ghana, adding that some of the workers she sponsored from home to come and work for her have jilted her for other companies.

Speaking to Sammy Kay Media, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ages said she decided to permanently relocate to Dubai and start a life there on her third visit because she realised she could make more money in the Middle Eastern country. After comparing the exchange rate of the dirham currency to the cedis.

“The money here is heavier than the cedis, and on my third visit, I decided to stay permanently and find something to do. I'm a professional hairdress, but I was operating a boutique in Ghana and so when I moved here, I realised there were a lot of boutiques here and so I decided to open a salon after doing some nenial jobs here to raise money," she said.

Although she is making some good money in Dubai, Ages said working in the country was tough because they do not get enough time to rest.

The time here is not enough for the work we do here. Time runs faster here than in Ghana, and so when we start work at 10am we close at 4am. We don't sleep in Dubai" she added.

Madam Joyce further advised Ghanaian youth to make sure they learn a craft before they travel as that would fetch them more money than the menial jobs abroad.

Ghanaians praise her

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video on Sammy Kay media's page on Facebook reacted with some asking for employment from her.

Sam Junior commented:

"If u don’t have handwork please don’t come to Dubai otherwise u will suffer till u go back to Don’t listen to the media."

Karl Bossman

"You came a year ago and earned 500k gh in the same year Yooooo mati."

Nana Ama Delove

"Pls am a professional hair braider so ask her if she can employ me there ok."

Sharon Banahene

"My brothers and sisters when you get the opportunity leave and go see somewhere else . You can always go back home when you establish yourself. Don’t listen to anyone telling stay back home it’s a lie. Why do your leaders bring their kids to school here and seek medical attention here ? If it wasn’t a good place to be?"

Source: YEN.com.gh