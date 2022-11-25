There really is no limit to how far Nigerian pranksters are willing go for their gains, as an emerging prank video has shown

In the clip, a young man pulled a hilarious prank on an unsuspecting security woman and a female customer by faking owning a car

The high point of his prank video was when he took off his shorts after making the security woman believe he owned a car

A funny video of a young Nigerian man pulling a prank on a security woman at a mall has got netizens talking.

The prankster first pulled a fast one on a female customer, gesturing for her to get up from his parked car she was resting on in the parking lot.

The security woman looked confused. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dafat_one

Source: UGC

In the funny video shared on TikTok, he left the scene as soon as she got up from the car.

He then repeated the trick on a female security personnel who rested on another car while operating her phone. He faked owning the car and gestured for her to leave the car as he was about to drive out.

But the man also walked away as soon as the security woman left the parked car. He then quickly took off his shorts, further compounding the confusion of the security woman.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to prank video

Kian Da Great said:

"You go soon meet the real owner or wife wey dey wait her hubby."

mr fun said:

"ShopRite Onitsha....That first Lady was like "oh Am sorry sir...not knowing na agafu."

BABATUDE TAIWO RASAK said:

"Water is coming out from my eyes without this things depression would have kill person 4 this country."

Simple@Gordons said:

"What's all this naaw do you think this is funny or what."

Franktex said:

"What's this. Security in de mud."

Stanley Bashi Natasha said:

"When u had a long walk nd the only time u want relax a little only for someone to come disturb you."

Source: Legit.ng