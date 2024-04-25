A Ghanaian nurse has shared her experience working as a nurse in the UK

In a TikTok video, the lady, identified as Obaa Yaa Asabere, says nurses trained in Ghana are better than their colleagues in the UK, per her experience working in the country

She praised the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana for the quality training they imbue in their student

A young Ghanaian lady who recently moved to the UK to work as a nurse has shared her experience.

The lady, identified as Obaa Yaa Asabere, says her experience working in the UK indicates that nurses trained in Ghana are better equipped and more knowledgeable in the profession than those in the European country.

Obaa Yaa Asabere. Photo credit: yaaasabere/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said her colleagues at her place of work in the UK are always amazed at her level of knowledge when she is performing her duties.

"It's true that nursing doesn't pay in Ghana, but it's only after I moved abroad that I realised that there is a vast difference between Ghana nurses and foreign nurses. Ghana nurses are really good at their work, we have been trained well," she said

N&MC Ghana praised

Consequently, Obaa Yaa, in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, praised the Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC), the professional body for nursing education in Ghana, for the rigorous training it takes its students through.

"They always ask, 'Where did you learn this from?' Then I tell them that I learnt it from the nursing school in Ghana and they are amazed. Shout out to N&MC. You have done well; you teach well. God bless you, but we will still leave, no matter what do you," she added.

Obaa Yaa's video shared on her page, @yaaasabere, had reached close to 400 people online at the time of publishing this article.

Ghanaian Lady Becomes a Registered Nurse In UK After Relocating, Shares Video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a Ghanaian lady who is working as a registered nurse after relocating to the UK went viral.

In the video, the lady shared photos of herself, comparing her old job in Ghana to her current job in the UK.

Netizens who thronged the comment session congratulated her for the transformation, while others tapped into her achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh