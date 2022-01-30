Jake and Logan Paul's net worth: Who is richer between the two brothers?

Having one millionaire in a family is more than a household can ask for, but it is surreal when that number increase. This is the story of Jake and Logan Paul's net worth. The two brothers are still in their twenties, but this has not stopped them from gathering a massive fortune from their respective endeavours.

Jake and brother Logan Paul.



Jake and Logan Paul's net worth started growing when they ventured into content creation on social media. Although they now have a string of individual businesses, the Logan brothers continue to rake in millions of dollars from their various social media pages, especially YouTube. But, who do you think is richer between the two?

Who is Jake Paul and how much is he worth?

Jake Paul was born on the 17th of January, 1997, in Cleveland, to Pamela Ann Stepnick and realtor Gregory Allan Paul. He grew up in Westlake, Ohio, with his older brother Logan, a YouTuber and internet personality.

This 25-year-old may be described as a Jack of all trade, even though he appears to be a master of all. He began making videos when he was 10 with a movie camera that Greg, their father, gave him and his brother for Christmas.

Jake Paul's net worth is an estimated $30 million. Still, it looks like it can only get better for the controversial millionaire. So, how did he make his millions? Below is a quick look at each of his careers.

Social media sensation

In 2013, Jake started creating visual content and posting them on the now-defunct social media platform known as Vine. He had followers over five million at the time and a massive view of around two billion when the visual app stopped functioning.

Jake did not let this deter him. In 2017, after Vine was shut down, the content creator moved permanently to YouTube and became a sensation almost immediately. His YouTube views are around seven billion from over 20 million subscribers. In addition, he is said to take home between $10 to $20 million in terms of yearly YouTube earnings.

Boxer

Jake delved into the boxing business about two years ago when he fought against another YouTuber known as Gib. He won by a 2:18 knockout, allowing a whopping $1 million. He has five professional fights to his name so far and has lost none of them.

Jake Paul celebrating his victory.



His most recent fight was against Tyron Woodley, an ex UFC champion, and of course, he won to the delight of his teeming fans. $2 million was his cut at the end of the duel, and it increased his net worth.

Entrepreneur

The 25 years old is the founder of a marketing strategy company known as Team 10. The group started in 2017 and comprises content creators like Jake. They help each other to create videos from their collective residence in California.

Artiste and music producer

Jake is also a musician and produces some of his songs by himself. His song titled It's Everyday Bro did numbers on YouTube by garnering almost 300 million views. The single also found its way into the U.S Billboard Hot 100 by staying on number 91.

Actor

Jake also has a couple of television series credit appearances alongside his boxing belt. Additionally, he has been in the following movies and music videos:

The Life of the Party

I Am Athlete

Bizaardvark

Things Got Sexual with Riley Reid

Jake Paul: These Days

Lil Wolves: Karma

Hogwarts High School

All of the above endeavours have helped the personality acquire an enviable amount of financial prowess. A trip to Jake Paul's Miami house, which cost millions of dollars, will help you come to terms with his wealth.

Logan Paul and his net worth

Logan Alexander Paul was born on the 1st of April, 1995. At 10 years old, he created internet videos for Zoosh, a YouTube channel. In 2012, the American YouTuber and social media personality achieved the ranks of The Plain Dealer's All-Star linebacker on the football team while attending Westlake High School

Interestingly, when Logan started posting sketches on Vine, a video-sharing application before it closed down, he gained a following in 2013. The same year, he registered his YouTube channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul, before creating the Logan Paul Vlogs channel two years after.

Logan Paul's net worth is estimated at $35 million. Being the older of the Paul brothers, Logan made his enviable money from his professional career as a Podcast anchor, YouTuber, boxer, and actor. Below is a look at some of his exploits in a career that has offered the 26 years old an enviable bank statement.

YouTuber

Logan enjoys massive followership on his Youtube channels with over 23 million subscribers. According to Forbes Magazine, he is one of the highest-earning YouTubers worldwide.

Entrepreneur

Like his younger brother, Logan has the mind to start his business. He is the CEO of Maverick Apparel, and the company was said to have made between $30 and $40 million in the first three-quarters of operation.

Logan Paul during Christmas.



Podcast anchor

Logan started a podcast known as the Impaulsive, a title that seems to be a wordplay on Paul's last name. He has hosted various reputable and famous people such as Mike Tyson, Dan Bilzerian, 6IX9INE, and many more others.

Boxer

This social media sensation navigated to the world of boxing some years ago. He is known to have fought another YouTuber, KSI, in a duel that was proclaimed as one of the most significant events in the history of the internet.

The duo made at least $2 million as revenue from their first match, which must have motivated them to organise a rematch that helped each of them earn around $3 million afterwards.

Actor

Logan has several movie credits to his name. His dexterity in filmmaking has seen him write, direct, and produce a couple of films. Below are some movies and television shows that he has been part of:

The KSI show

The Masked Singer

Valley girl

Airplane mode

Choch Tales

The Thinning: New World Order

Can't Take it Back

Foursome

Where's The Money

Lil Wolves: Karma

Seven Bucks Digital Studios

King Bachelor’s Pad

The Thinning

Bizaardvark

The Space Between Us

Close Before Midnight

Chainsaw

Stitchers

Rainbow Man

Weird Loners

Bad Weather Films

Logan has also advertised for popular brands like HBO, Hanes and PepsiCo.

Who is richer between Logan and Jake Paul?

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have made a name for themselves in similar professions. They have almost the same net worth, although as of 2022, Logan is the richer of the two brothers. This might be because he started his career earlier than his younger brother, who is not far off the financial ladder.

How much is Logan Paul worth? The 26-year-old is worth $35 million, while his brother is five million dollars shy of his net worth. Considering Jake Paul vs Logan Paul's sources of income, these brothers have chosen to tread similar paths regarding their source of livelihood, which they seem comfortable with.

Although their net worths may not be a big deal to them, it is worth thinking about when compared with Travis Kelce's contract for the Kansas City Chiefs, which currently places him on his $12 million net worth.

Jake and Logan Paul's net worth is as impressive as it gets, but a look at their current age might make it even more enjoyable. They are currently in their twenties and have already amassed such wealth. So, it is okay to wonder how much they will be worth in a couple of years to come.

