A video of a little girl at what appears to be a graduation ceremony has gone viral on social media due to her appearance

In the now-trending clip, the little girl was sporting long fake eyelashes as well as painted fake nails

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings, asking questions about the mother of the child

For many parents of today’s era, there’s nothing as ‘too young to slay’ and this is an ideology that is reflected in the fashion choices - or lack of - they make for their children.

Photos of the little girl. Credit: @baatsebawinnie (TikTok)

Source: UGC

A video currently making the waves on Instagram shows a little girl of not more than three years of age sporting a rather mature look.

Attached to her eyelashes are artificial extensions and as she moves her hands, two sets of manicured hands appear, nails painted in red and blue.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of girl with fake eyelashes and nails

Netizens are surprised and have criticised the parents of the little child.

s_i_s_t_e_r_v_i_v_i_a_n_:

"I no understand "

maraigold:

"This isn’t even funny!!! Allow kids be kids."

ola.di.pupo:

"When a child gives birth to a child! Ment pro max."

bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Where child services abeg?"

oma.tobin:

"First off, hope the parents can see through what they started, secondly , none of my business but the way she’s handling the lash and nails flawlessly, means this isn’t the first time."

anita_ifeoma:

"This is all shades of wrong abeg W.TF is this biko"

naturallyziny:

"Her mother needs Jesus and a hot SL4P✋"

gbengaartsmith:

"She should be taken away from her parents/guardians! Immediately!"

laviva_mandi:

"Still can’t find it in me to close my mouth! Na the nail and eyelash technician I blame ‍♀️"

i_am_philemon_:

"Later they will say we copied everything from the whites. Can the whites do this to their kids? We no just get sense for this country, and e dey pain me"

augustivity:

"This is all shades of wrong ! Ahhh nails, lashes for this small child! Kilode!?"

Mum of little girl dressed in asoebi finally speaks, says 'it was for a photoshoot'

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a recent post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

Source: Legit.ng