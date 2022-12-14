A pretty corps member has gone viral online after dancing for a soldier at NYSC orientation camp in Lagos

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the bold girl ran toward the soldier and showed him her sweet dance moves

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip and many expressed their love for the nice soldier

A video making the rounds online has shown the moment a bold lady danced for a soldier at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Lagos state.

In the trending video, the young girl dressed in her khaki was spotted running towards the soldier.

Corps member dances for soldier Photo Credit: @ani_tahh/TikTok

She stood in front of him and began to shake her body while he stared.

At one point, the soldier smiled back at her and the lady who wasn't expecting it, ran off while laughing hysterically.

Social media reactions

@nakhi_cruise stated:

"Lol I watched this video twice then realized it was u, where did u later camp, Abuja still or lag?"

@remdee65 stated:

"The soldier just reposted you on his story now. He's my guy."

@koker62 commented:

"If you ever camped in Lagos, you can never relate many things people say abt camps tbh."

@jere65 noted:

"This soldier too fine o. He dey enter my eye sef."

@bigrita13 said:

"He jus dy laugh you bcuz d uniform dy catch u 4 body."

@droy_xoxo_ added:

"You go soon chop beating."

@sharondare added:

"Don’t stress this man abeg."

Watch the video below:

Soldier dances like a pro in office

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army has vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves. She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her.

Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

