Zoophilist, Paris Epps, has become the first African-American to be crowned Tiny Miss Princess of America

The Paris to the Rescue founder, whose organisation supports awareness and adoption efforts for rescue animals, has made her mark with the stride

Her mum, Dr Shavonda Pannell, expressed joy when she took to social media to bask in the trailblazing achievement

Paris Epps, a seven-year-old zoophilist, has made her mark in history as the first African American crowned Tiny Miss Princess of America.

Paris comes from a long legacy of trailblazers. She is the daughter of Dr Shavonda Pannell and Wilis Epps, granddaughter of Anthony and Valonda Pannell, and great-granddaughter of "King Arthur" Pannell, a pioneering entrepreneur and restaurateur in the Tulsa, Oklahoma community.

7-year-old Paris Epps is first African-American to be crowned Tiny Miss Princess of America. Photo credit: parissimone_official.

Source: Instagram

The Princess of America Organisation

The national pageant helps girls ages 4-24 to develop confidence and leadership skills. The organisation bestows ten national championships each year, one in each of the six age groups, and four more national titles.

See photos of Paris below:

Glorious milestones of Paris

Paris won the National Princess of America Pageant in Branson, Missouri, this past July, becoming the first Black Tiny Miss Princess of America.

A proud mother moment

Her mother took to social media to share her joy upon learning about her daughter's historic win.

"You have no clue how delighted I was to learn this! She is making history and making progress! I am so proud of this young woman! Indeed, Tulsa's Sweetheart," Dr Shavonda Pannell wrote, Because Of Them We Can reports.

Watch a video highlighting some beautiful poses of Paris:

As Tiny Miss Princess of America, Paris will now be responsible for representing the organisation for the next year.

