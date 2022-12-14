Famous Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah raised many eyebrows with a throwback photo

The picture was taken when the 'TikTok goddess' was only a baby but still with a cute face

The comment section of the post has been buzzing with reactions since Jackline shared it and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most interesting comments

Jackline Mensah, one of the most followed Ghanaian TikTokers who is also known as the 'TikTok goddess' recently shared a photo that got her accounting buzzing.

The photo that was embedded in a TikTok video, showed how the pretty young lady looked when she was only a child.

Baby Jackline was a cute innocent-looking infant with bright eyes and afro hair that gave her such an adorable look. The picture was not colored but that did not stand in the way of her cuteness in any way.

At the time of this report, the video had already gathered close to 9,000 likes on Jackline's verified TikTok handle.

How Jackline's fans reacted to her photos

Below were some interesting comments Ghanaians shared in reaction to Jackline Mensah's cute childhood photo.

Queen Empress said:

wooow most pretty goddess ever ❤✌

Florence❤️ mentioned:

Awwwn this is soo nice

Asong indicated:

de only best gift u can gv me , is to follow dear☺️

Ekay, The Remixer stated:

Kw3, is that you?!!! You too foine since Infancy

Watch the video below:

5 rib-cracking videos of Jackline Mensah that made waves in 2022

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Jackline Mensah, also known as the TikTok goddess and the first Ghanaian to attain one million followers on the platform has been nominated for the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The Ghanaian TikToker was listed in the category of the Social Media Star Of The Year (TikTok).

Building up to the grand event on 21st December 2022, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most hilarious videos that Jackline produced.

One of them was a skit that was the lip-synched version of a viral audio from a phone call a listener placed to a radio station.

