Medikal has expressed his frustrations at his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and her family members

The rapper says Fella Makafui called the police after he requested her cousin, who has been living with them, to move out of the house

He shared a video of the unrest at home when the police arrived at home

Rapper Medikal caused a stir online when he announced that his relationship with his wife, Fella Makafui, had ended after five years of marriage.

Many fans suspected the duo had planned a stunt to promote their endeavours. However, a recent thread of tweets has spiked the severity of the case.

In a new post, Medikal exposed Fella Makafui's plans to incriminate him and take over his home.

Fella Makafui calls for Medikal's arrest

According to Medikal, he has been staying with Fella Makafui for over two years despite their rocky relationship and even after he announced their divorce.

The rapper alleged that Fella Makafui invited the police into their home after he asked his ex-wife's emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance in the house, to move out.

"Her cousin Bless, had the nerves to call me names like ‘Foolish man’ provoking me by saying further things like ‘If you are a man do something’ but as calm as I am, Ive never hit a woman in my life. Their plan is to provoke me to incriminate my self so bad that I get thrown out of my own house by the police,which is never happening. I built that house for my daughter, not my baby mama’s family members" Medikal shared online.

Medikal maintained that he kept his composure when the police arrived as he tried his best not to fall into the trap Fella and her family members set.

Sister Deborah says Medikal cheated on her with Fella Makafui for over a year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian songstress Sister Deborah had weighed in on the Medikal and Fella Makafui's issues in a recent interview with Zionfelix.

She talked about how she found out about the cheating scandal and disclosed that she had evidence, and also opened up about how she felt when Medikal wedded Fella Makafui.

