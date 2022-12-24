A Ghanaian man has stirred funny reactions online after a video of him in a trotro with a telephone surfaced

In the video, the man was unbothered as the passengers stared at him while he gestured as if he was talking to someone with the old device

Netizens who saw the video were left stunned with many asking why he doesn’t use a mobile phone in this day and age.

A video of a Ghanaian man who was captured with a telephone in a commercial bus also known as trotro has cracked ribs online.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the handle of @_laidies.hub, the middle-aged man acted as though he was making a call.

Although some passengers stared at him, he remain focused as he placed the handset on his ear not minding what anyone will say.

The 9-second video which came with the caption "you cannot be sad in this country" had gathered over 16,000 likes and 400 comments.

A man attempting to call someone with a telephone Photo credit@_ladies.hub/TikTok @Jacob Silberberg/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were shocked the old was still regarded as a preferred device for communication despite the advent of mobile phones.

Others also remarked that they will buy him a mobile phone if that is what will make him stop moving around with the old device.

MaRies Telas

Like was he on cal like seriously

Akosuaanny

u can't be sad in dis country

Awudu_Hajara

Come and see me laughing lyk a mad person

Akuaadepa

My dad can relate some time ago

maamelucy7

Eiii asem no ay3 kese

afiapena

Calling wofa to explain things to him

Source: YEN.com.gh