Jackline Mensah, also known as the TikTok goddess and the first Ghanaian to attain one million followers on the platform has been nominated for the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The Ghanaian TikToker was listed in the category of the Social Media Star Of The Year (TikTok).

Building up to the grand event on 21st December, 2022, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most hilarious videos that Jackline produced.

Photos from Jackline Mensah's hilarious videos Photo credit: @jackline_mensah

1. Skit with Sista Afia

Millions of Ghanaians and other netizens could not keep their cool when Jackline collaborated with famous musician, Sista Afia.

The skit was the lip-synched version of a viral audio from a phone call a listener placed to a radio station.

Watch the video below:

2. Dressed as a fetish priest

The second on the list was when Jackline Mensah wore the outfit of a traditional priest with a hilarious caption that asked her to choose between going back to her ex or becoming a fetish priest.

3. Acting as a kid

The video of Jackline Mensah mimicking a child who was apologizing to an adult for being naughty also went viral in the year.

Aside from cracking ribs, it also showed how great an actress Jackline is, as she is able to fit in different kinds of roles.

4. Interesting role-play

Another hilarious skit of Jackline that got netizens rolling on the floor was when she did a role play of herself and a bestfriend.

Watch the video below:

5. Funny with a straight face

