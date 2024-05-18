Social media is buzzing after a throwback video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah surfaced online

The prophet exhibited humility as he helped his church members in preparing food

Many people who commented on the video were in awe, whereas others also commended him over the act

A throwback video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Centre, has motivated many people.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @believer7340 showed the moment when some members of his church were having a discussion on his television channel when suddenly an old video of the prophet popped up on the screen.

Throwback video of Adom Kyei Duah Photo credit: @Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the 2012 video, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is seen assisting his church members to prepare kenkey so they could eat.

In exhibiting his leadership skills, the leader of the Philadelphia Movement was captured mixing the half-cooked dough with energy.

The video, which highlights the humble beginnings of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, has raked in over 5000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians share their views on the video of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah

Social media users who reacted to the video celebrated the prophet, with many pledging to follow his teachings.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

He's has come far

adiepena added:

God bless you papa

rebeccaowusu283 stated:

papa,we will continue follow u until the end of the world

Achiaa Gifty commented:

Obaayaa ved my UK visa in Adom Nyame name Amen

Obaayaa replied:

I really love this man, I have peace of mind no

mirekudankwahri stated:

This man is so humble

Adom Kyei Duah lookalike storms market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lookalike of Adom Kyei Duah stirred controversy when he made an appearance at a local market dressed in pastoral attire.

The impersonation did not go unnoticed, as he greeted market goers with a demeanour strikingly similar to that of the respected holy man.

Adom Kyei Jr. shared the video of the incident on his TikTok page, sparking disapproval from many Ghanaians who perceived the act as disrespectful toward the revered pastor.

