DC animated movies in order: Ultimate guide on how to watch them

Are you a fan of superheroes, complex storylines, and epic battles? If so, DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) is your ideal cinematic playground. It spans numerous films and offers a rich tapestry of animated adventures. This ultimate guide will help you watch the DC animated movies in order to get the story right.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, The Flashpoint Paradox, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War are DC animated movies. Photo: @Comicboy616, @Bart2389 On X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2013, DC Animated Universe launched the DCAMU. This interconnected cinematic universe adapts to the classic DC storylines while including elements from the New 52 chronology. If you are confused about how to watch the DC animated movies in order, here is a detailed guideline.

How to watch DC animated movies in order

The DCAMU has offered viewers an abundance of intriguing and action-packed animated flicks. From the mind-bending Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox to the thrilling Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, this list covers the old and new DC animated movies in order of release.

Movie Year of release IMDb ratings Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox 2013 8.1/10 Justice League: War 2014 7.2/10 Son of Batman 2014 6.7/10 Justice League: Throne of Atlantis 2015 6.6/10 Batman vs. Robin 2015 7.1/10 Batman: Bad Blood 2016 6.7/10 Justice League vs. Teen Titans 2016 6.9/10 Justice League Dark 2017 7.0/10 Teen Titans: The Judas Contract 2017 7.0/10 Su*cide Squad: Hell to Pay 2018 7.0/10 The Death of Superman 2018 7.3/10 Constantine: City of Demons 2018 7.3/10 Reign of the Supermen 2019 6.8/10 Batman: Hush 2019 6.9/10 Wonder Woman: Bloodlines 2019 5.9/10 Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 2020 7.7/10

1. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

IMDb ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Directed by: Jay Oliva

Jay Oliva Running time: 1h 15m

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox serves as the DCAMU's starting point, introducing viewers to an alternate reality in which the Flash's actions have disastrous consequences. As the Flash rushes to fix his error, he encounters familiar faces in drastically transformed roles, laying the groundwork for future events.

2. Justice League: War (2014)

IMDb ratings: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Jay Oliva

Jay Oliva Running time: 1h 19m

Justice League: War comes second when ranking the DC animated movies in order of release. In this film, The Justice League teams up for the first time to take on Darkseid and his Parademon army, an extraterrestrial threat. Witness the legendary squad unite, watching their skills and teamwork tested in fierce confrontations.

3. Son of Batman (2014)

IMDb ratings: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Ethan Spaulding

Ethan Spaulding Running time: 1h 14m

Son of Batman introduces Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, as he assumes the role of Robin and joins his father in the fight against crime. This film delves into the problematic relationship between Batman and his son, laying the groundwork for future conflicts and character development.

4. Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

IMDb ratings: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Directed by: Ethan Spaulding

Ethan Spaulding Running time: 1h 12m

In Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Aquaman learns about his origins and joins forces with the Justice League to prevent his half-brother, Ocean Master, from waging war on the surface world. This film broadens the scope of the Justice League and introduces audiences to the underwater Kingdom of Atlantis.

5. Batman vs. Robin (2015)

IMDb ratings: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Jay Oliva

Jay Oliva Running time: 1h 20m

Parenting is challenging, especially for the Caped Crusader. In this DC animated movie, Batman and Robin clash as they face off against the Court of Owls, a secret society. Batman vs. Robin focuses on Bruce Wayne's strained relationship with his son, Damian, while uncovering a dark and complex conspiracy.

6. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

IMDb ratings: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Jay Oliva

Jay Oliva Running time: 1h 12m

What comes after Batman vs. Robin? If you watch DC animated movies in order of release, Batman: Bad Blood should come after Batman vs. Robin. This animated film follows Batman's friends, Batwoman, Nightwing, and Batwing, as they step up to fill the void left by his disappearance.

This film expands the Bat family and explores the interactions among its members as they work to protect Gotham City in Batman's absence.

7. Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

IMDb ratings: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Sam Liu

Sam Liu Running time: 1h 18m

The Justice League's most powerful members clash with the Teen Titans to tame Raven's inner demon.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans delves into the relationships between the seasoned heroes and the teenage Titans as they gradually build bonds and work together as a team, combining action, humour, and heartfelt moments.

8. Justice League Dark (2017)

IMDb ratings: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Jay Oliva

Jay Oliva Running time: 1h 15m

Justice League Dark follows a group of supernatural heroes, including John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna, as they work together to combat a paranormal threat. This film delves into the darker parts of the DC universe, introducing audiences to a different kind of Justice League.

9. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

IMDb ratings: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Sam Liu

Sam Liu Running time: 1h 24m

If you still want to watch the DC animated movies in order, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract comes next. The film is a classic storyline from the Teen Titans comics, as the squad goes off against the treacherous Terra and the villainous Deathstroke.

This film explores themes of trust, betrayal and redemption within the context of the Teen Titans universe.

10. Su*cide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018)

IMDb ratings: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Sam Liu

Sam Liu Running time: 1h 26m

Su*cide Squad: Hell to Pay introduces Task Force X, popularly known as the Su*cide Squad, who are dispatched on a dangerous mission to retrieve a powerful artefact. This dark and violent film explores the grey zones of heroism and highlights the team's distinct dynamics.

11. The Death of Superman (2018)

IMDb ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Jake Castorena and Sam Liu

Jake Castorena and Sam Liu Running time: 1h 21m

In this dramatic rendition of an iconic story, Superman faces the terrible monster Doomsday. Witness the cataclysmic conflict that will permanently alter the DC Animated Movie Universe and pave the way for the advent of new heroes.

The Death of Superman is an emotionally charged film about the sacrifices that heroes are ready to make to defend those they love.

12. Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

IMDb ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Doug Murphy

Doug Murphy Running time: 1h 30m

Constantine: City of Demons follows John Constantine, the occult detective introduced in Justice League Dark, on a personal adventure to save a little girl's soul from demonic powers.

This dark and eerie film dives into Constantine's multifaceted personality while highlighting occult elements and features from the DC Animated Universe.

13. Reign of the Supermen (2019)

IMDb ratings: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Directed by: Jake Castorena and Sam Liu

Jake Castorena and Sam Liu Running time: 1h 27m

Following The Death of Superman, four new heroes appear, each claiming to be the real Superman. As the world deals with the absence of the Man of Steel, a nefarious conspiracy arises. Reign of Supermen is an exciting film exploring Superman's legacy while introducing new and outstanding characters.

14. Batman: Hush (2019)

IMDb ratings: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Justin Copeland

Justin Copeland Running time: 1h 21m

If you are still interested in watching DC animated movies in order, Batman: Hush should come after Reign of the Supermen. In this DCAMU film, Batman encounters a mysterious new opponent called Hush, who uses his rogues' gallery of criminals to bring him down.

Batman: Hush has a compelling plot, unexpected twists, and is filled with nostalgia. In this gripping story, Batman's detective abilities and his relationships with allies and rivals are tested.

15. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

IMDb ratings: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Directed by: Justin Copeland and Sam Liu

Justin Copeland and Sam Liu Running time: 1h 23m

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines follows Diana Prince as she battles her greatest opponents and discovers the truth about her past. This film highlights Wonder Woman's bravery and courage as she navigates the challenges of becoming a hero.

16. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

IMDb ratings: 7.7/10

Directed by: Matt Peters and Christina Sotta

Matt Peters and Christina Sotta Running time: 1h 30m

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War serves as the DCAMU's dramatic conclusion, pitting the Justice League against Apokolips' forces in a final battle for the universe's survival. This film brings the DC animated movies to an exciting and satisfying end, tying up storylines and character arcs in an explosive finale.

What's the latest DC animated movie?

Constantine: The House of Mystery is a DCAMU short film that follows the Hellblazer, John Constantine, in the aftermath of 2020's Apokolips War.

Constantine is imprisoned in the House of Mystery because of his intervention, in which he tampered with the timeline by instructing The Flash to change history. Constantine is destined to spend the rest of eternity pursued by demons.

Which DC animated movies are connected?

The DCAMU is a collection of interconnected animated films with shared continuity and frequent references to one another. The movies listed above constitute a cohesive storyline within the DCAMU franchise.

Which DC movie has the best animation?

Several films in the DC Animated Movie Universe stand out for their high-quality animation. While opinions on the best animation differ, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox is often singled out for its exceptional animation. It is also regarded as one of the best DC animated movies ever.

This film boasts intricate character designs, fluent animation, and exciting action sequences. The animation effectively portrays the story's dark and gritty tone, with intense battles and emotional scenes rendered with unique visual flare.

Watching the DC animated movies in order offers a rich and comprehensive experience that encompasses the whole DC universe, from legendary heroes to lesser-known characters. Whether you're a longtime or new fan, these animated films will have you on the edge of your seat with thrilling adventures and epic battle scenes.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the watch order for Stargate movies. There are eight Stargate movies, each with an intriguing blend of adventure, science fiction, and mythology.

The best way to watch the Stargate movies is to start with the franchise's first prequel story, Stargate: Origins, and then the 1994 set movie. Discover the best watch order and the other movies and series that follow these first two thrilling films.

Source: YEN.com.gh