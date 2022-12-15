A little girl stunned people when she showed up in a wedding gown and said she would like to marry her dad

The video of the little girl was posted by Nshimba Tshitende Re and it shows the girl stepping out in a white gown and oversized shoe

The video was posted on November 30 but it is still trending as it currently has over 344k views and 981 people have commented on it

The dad was confused seeing his daughter in a wedding gown and demanding marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@renenshimba.

In the 1 minute clip posted on November 30, the girl showed up from her room all dressed up and ready for the wedding.

Viral video of a girl demanding to marry her father

The only problem was that she demanded to be wedded to her father which was obviously not going to happen.

She was wearing an oversized shoe which immediately caught the attention of TikTok users who came across the video.

While her father was still trying to understand her demands, the girl said the wedding procedures should start without further delay.

No fewer than 981 people have commented on the video and it currently has over 28k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@viewsby_nc said:

"Did she just say “yes husband?" Cute man."

@Karabo.nn commented:

"It’s the “so let’s get started” at the end for me."

@Zimkhitha Cleo Ntuli said:

"We getting married now." She even knows that y'all take too long to pop the question."

@Mbali Cele commented:

"Not the fiancé being lost when she ready for the alter."

@Mantsundu reacted:

"All daughters fall in love with their fathers. I wanted to marry my father."

