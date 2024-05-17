After months of hype, Lil Win has finally premiered his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana

Scores of fans thronged the National Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star-studded movie

A video of some white fans eagerly entering the hall to watch the movie has caused a frenzy online

Ghanaian entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has finally premiered his star-studded movie, A Country Called Ghana.

This comes after months of well-planned events and activities, including the rebranding of vehicles to bus fans to the venue.

The first videos from the National Theatre have popped up online and have excited many fans who are rooting for Lil Win's success.

Fans storm Lil Win's premiere Photo source: Instagram/LilWInofficial

Source: Instagram

Obroni fans storm the National Theatre for Lil Win's movie

According to Lil Win, A Country Called Ghana is his biggest production ever. In a recent interview, he claimed to have spent over a million cedis on the project. A chunk of the budget will go to promotional activities like flying in Nollywood stars Charles Awuram and Victor Osuwagu for the premiere.

Unsurprisingly, the movie has garnered significant traction among Ghanaians and some foreigners in the country. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a group of white fans were spotted making their way into the National Theatre for the first show of A Country Called Ghana.

The white fans were dressed for the occasion, with some clad in traditional kaba and slit outfits made with local fabrics.

Fans hail LIl Win for a successful movie premiere

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's successful premiere.

edifranklin said:

This is the best ever .look at it Waow

euniceijeomaaku remarked:

@officiallilwin you have done well paaaa . The idea, settings, effort, creativity,hype. Don't mind anybody ok. It's not easy to do your own thing. And you've done it. You have tried paaa! You really are a Business Man. Wishing you success and many more to come! God Bless the work of your hands and enlarge and increase you.

adamu.fauzia added:

Lilwin you are going make history tonight

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon from attending his movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had announced a ban on YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon from attending the premiere of his much-anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

This decision comes amidst a heated exchange between the two, which has been the talk of the town for several days now.

Source: YEN.com.gh