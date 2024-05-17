Ghanaian rapper Medikal donated tables, chairs, and other items to a school where pupils sit on stones during lessons in the classroom

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has donated chairs, tables and other educational items to a primary school in Accra where the pupils sit on stones in the classroom.

Medikal donated educational items and furniture to a school in Accra

Medikal donated tables, chairs, educational materials, dispensary and sanitary items to the Oduman Asuaba M/A Basic School in the GA South District.

The kind gesture came at the back of famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, sharing pictures on social media about the deplorable state of the school. In the pictures, the pupils sat on stones during lessons in their classrooms.

Medikal, who recently sold out his Indigo O2 concert in the UK on May 3, 2024, donated the items and joined the staff and his manager, Kofi Jam, in painting the pale walls of the classroom blocks.

Amidst chants from the school's pupils and staff, the Confirm hitmaker, in a brief speech, thanked the school authorities for the warm reception and noted that he saw the viral photos from the school online on May 16, 2024, and felt it was prudent for him to help.

"Seeing the future leaders of our country sitting on stones and bare floors to study, I felt the need to pick up a call and show love in the little way I could. So, as I stand here, I brought 40 chairs and tables so the kids can sit down and learn and be great leaders in the future. We all know how hardship is in this country, but then again, we find ways and means to still strive and survive."

Medikal also stated that he would ensure that all the school's facilities ran smoothly. He also pledged to fix the toilets on the school's compound, which was welcomed with loud cheers.

Below is a post by Kobby Kyei on X sharing the poor state of the primary school, which caught Medikal's attention.

Medikal speaking about the purpose of the donation exercise.

Below are pictures of the donation exercise at the Oduman Asuaba M/A Basic School in the GA South District.

Reactions as Medikal donated to a school in Accra

Many people showered Medikal with blessings and thanked him for coming to the school's aid. Others also hailed Kobby Kyei for sharing on social media the school's poor state.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

_mr.elroyy said:

The school Dey Accra here Wey dem no get chairs Herh wanna leaders demma mother ah

_listodntbeg_ said:

Ga south paa, see school building lol. No wonder kevin taylor said Ghana is a comedy channel

quami_bizay said:

God blesses our rappers like this

kwakhu_ettah222 said:

Thanks for supporting AMG God really bless you for thinking about us

quabenalandlord said:

MDK you do your best

overwisegh said:

Bro you force by I know you can also build a school that could be your signature

egyiriba_lysis said:

@kobby.kyei thanks for blogging about the situation of the school and @amgmedikal God bless you for taking on this initiative❤❤

elorm.rebirth said:

This is what the media should be talking about. @amgmedikal God richly bless you and your team . We Love you ❤️

Medikal shared educational materials with the pupils.

Medikal, his manager, Kofi Jam and others painted the school's walls.

"So kind": Medikal to pay the fees of students during his campus tour

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Medikal announced on his X account that he would embark on a charity initiative during his campus tour.

The Confirm hitmaker shared details in his message, saying that one student would be selected from each senior high school or university he visits.

Many people applauded him for his generous initiative, while others admired his kind heart.

