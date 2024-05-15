Mother of the one-year-old Ghanaian artist who has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the youngest artist in the world has issued an advice to parents

Speaking in an interview, Chantelle Eghan urged parents to encourage their wards who are interested in the arts to venture into the space

She further challenged the notion that arts do not pay, emphasising that one can make a living out of arts

Mother of Ace Liam, the young Ghanaian boy who has etched his name in Guinness World Records as the youngest artist has advised parents not to look down on their kids who want to be in the arts.

Chantelle Eghan, in an interview, noted that parents often do not want their wards in the arts space due to a perception that the arts do not pay.

She, however, contested that claim, arguing that one can make a living from the arts.

Chantelle made the remarks in an interview after the Guinness World Records approved his son as the current youngest artist in the world.

Ace Lium's mum overjoyed as GRW approves his son as youngest artist

The pretty young Ghanaian lady could not conceal her joy after her son was approved as the youngest artists in the world.

She disclosed in an interview with @JoyNews that she had spent weeks hoping that the team responsible for Ace gets some positive news from Guiness World Records.

Eventually, she got what she was expecting as her son has been named the youngest artist in the world.

She noted that it took determination, hard work and persevearnce to attain this feat.

Guinness World Records celebrates one-year-old Ghanaian boy as he sets new world record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Guinness World Records has celebrated Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a little Ghanaian boy who has inched his name into history books after becoming the youngest male artist in the world.

Ace Liam has set an enviable record at one year and 152 days old after breaking American Dante Lamb's record that was set in 2003 at the age of three.

