TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has officially apologised to Ewe men with heavy names in a viral video

The beauty goddess said she was only joking and didn't expect people to her statement seriously

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the viral apology video

TV3 presenter Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has apologised on the New Day morning show for stating the kind of man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

Cookie Tee boldly disclosed that she would never ever marry an Ewe man with a heavy surname that people can pronounce.

The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful show, Cookie Tee, said she told her beautiful mother about it before her demise.

In a viral video, the style influencer apologised for offending Voltarians. TV3 shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

Cookie Tee issues an apology to the Ewe community and the general public for statements made on her show, #TodaysWoman with Celestine Donkor.

Watch the video below;

Cookie Tee slays in a white dress

As she stepped out, Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee looked elegant in a viral video in a white outfit and stunning curly hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's apology video to Ewe men

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

choda_dey_watch stated:

You are apologizing and you are smiling. Clearly shows you never wanted to apologize, they forced you to

Ewurabenaayisibea stated:

I’m an ewe and I’ve vowed not to marry any ewe. They’re dragging you because you’re public figure meanwhile most of them thinks the samehow do expect me to marry a man that his name means (a snake crossing road)Wei

mz_marylynn stated:

I’m glad this didn’t come from an Ashanti person, it would’ve been a WW III

joaney_elorm stated:

Norvi don’t apologize for this our ewe men don’t even know how to take care of a woman - so so respect them they demand without show

Gharbinalice stated:

I once had an ewe male friend hmmm his name means" the elders have run away."wei

bermit.1 stated:

I don't know why some Ghanaians are behaving like they never enrolled in any school or have never made a joke out of something. I sincerely think Miss Cookie and Mrs Celestine should not have rendered this apology. It is true that some of the ewe names are heavy, and those that don't understand should burn the sea. Some ewe names even have the meaning to be He goat , so my dear fellow Ghanaians stop being ethnocentric and sarcastic.❤️

egyiriba_lysis stated:

So what of Portia Solomon who went in for Gabor,like how ‍♀️did the ewes hear Fanti’s making big deal out of it. Is like ewes have inferiority complex, every time they are fighting over pronunciation or food or name

Sandybabye stated:

I love you Cookie Tee......I laughed while the conversation was on but I didn't know people will be angry o. Anyway!

Rozayfrankson stated:

Masa get out your apology is not accepted.

Ghanaians React As Celestine Donkor Apologises For Saying She Prayed For A Man Without Heavy Surname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor had publicly apologised for saying she would never wed a man with a large last name.

The gifted gospel singer revealed this information during a live TV broadcast hosted by Cookie Tee on TV3.

Once Celestine Donkor's Instagram apology video was viewed, some social media users responded.

