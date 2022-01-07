Who is TikTok star Asantewaa? Everything you need to know about her

Tiktok star Asantewaa is one of the fast-rising TikTok stars in Ghana making money through her funny videos. Her style and the pleasant way she makes her videos on the platform have helped her gain popularity and more followers. In addition, the recent display of her husband's picture online created more interest in fans' hearts to know more about the sensational star.

When you mention fast-rising and famous TikTok stars in Ghana, you will add Asantewaa. She shot into the limelight when she began to post exciting and mind-blowing short videos on the TikTok platform during the lockdown period. Since then, she has remained in the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name: Martina Dwamena

Martina Dwamena Nickname: Asantewaa

Asantewaa Date of birth: 1st June 1994

1st June 1994 Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Age : 28 years old (as of 2022)

: 28 years old (as of 2022) Profession : Brand influencer, video vixen, actress, and nurse

: Brand influencer, video vixen, actress, and nurse Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

: Jeffrey Obiri Boahen Parents : Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari and Mary Nana Aba Enchill (late)

: Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari and Mary Nana Aba Enchill (late) Sibling : 1

: 1 Instagram: @_asantewaaaa_

Who is Tiktok star Asantewaa?

The social media sensation Asantewaa was born on 1st June 1994. TikTok star Asantewaa's real name is Martina Dwamena.

So, how old is she? TikTok star Asantewaa's age is 28 years in 2022. The Accra-born is from Akrokerri near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Unfortunately, growing up for her was not quite rosy. When she was ten years of age, she lost her mother, Mary Nana Aba Enchill, to the cold hands of death. The mother died at Sakumono Community Hospital two weeks after giving birth to a baby girl; she collapsed and died while breastfeeding the baby.

Her father, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, is a celebrated Ghanaian actor and radio/TV host best known as Koo Fori. He worked at Radio Gold between 1998 and 2017 when the National Communications Authority shut down the station.

He is currently the Managing Director of Bryt TV. As an actor, he has featured in movies like Koti Academy and 50 Cedis and TV series Taxi Driver, Cantata, and Efiewura. The TikTok star has a brother called Kay Verli. He is also a Tiktok actor and has appeared in several TikTok videos with his sister.

Education

The brand influencer completed her primary education at Happy Home Basic School before proceeding to Kasoa Pentecost school for her junior high education. Afterwards, she went to the Winneba Senior High School. Since she had a passion for nursing, she went to Offinso Nursing Training.

Career

Asanteewa is a brand influencer, video vixen, actress, and nurse best known for her posts on the TikTok platform. One of her friends introduced her to the TikTok app during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eventually, the TikTok star consented, downloaded the app, and uploaded her first video, which people loved.

Personal life and marital crisis

The celebrity is reputed as one of the few celebrities in Ghana who married at a tender age. However, TikTok star Asantewaa's real husband is Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, a senior executive with AngloGold Ashanti. Also, he is the son of a former Ghanian MP and currently the Secretary-General of NPP. TikTok star Asantewaa's wedding was held in 2017 when she was only 23 years.

Discussing how she met her husband during an interview, the TikToker said:

I married in 2017, I met my husband at a washing bay whilst on a set of a movie. I was 23 years old when we got married, I met him when I was 20.

However, there have been several controversies surrounding her marriage since she shot into the limelight. For instance, there were rumours of infidelity due to her perceived closeness to Cashious, her manager.

Amid the tense atmosphere, TikTok star Asantewaa's brother made a shocking revelation. He alleged that his sister's husband had rejected her due to her manager. They shared a cosy relationship, which was evident all over social media.

Nevertheless, as a means of shutting down the rumour, she shared a video of rarely seen Jeffrey Obiri on their wedding anniversary with a caption,

I can't imagine how my world would seem without you, Mr Obiri. Happy anniversary to us in advance.

Based on several TikTok star Asantewaa's popular videos flying on the internet, she and her manager were spotted in a questionable position. The videos show them in a swimming pool, at the gym, indoors and outdoors. The manager also reportedly has her face tattooed on his chest.

Despite TikTok star Asantewaa's challenging background, she found what works for her after yielding to her friend's advice and has worked her way into the limelight. Although her marital life may be going through some turbulent times presently, she hopefully wades it off and keeps entertaining her fans with her scintillating videos.

