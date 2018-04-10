UMaT courses and their cut off points for 2022/2023 (updated)

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) traces its history back to 1953 as Tarkwa Technical Institute. The institute has grown in infrastructure and admissions, and one must meet the minimum requirements for UMaT courses and their cut-off points to get admitted.

UMaT courses are well crafted to offer students quality class theory and field practicals. All General Certificate of Education (A-Level), Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE), or West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) take eight semesters (4 years) to complete an undergraduate degree.

UMaT courses and requirements

UMaT offers quality programs fit for world-class graduates. In addition, all learning programs are accredited by relevant government authorities. The school admits applicants from all races and nationalities, irrespective of their religious, cultural, social or ethnic persuasions.

What courses are offered in UMaT?

The closing date for submission of undergraduate application documents is 16th December 2022. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Undergraduate courses offered at UMaT and requirements for admission include:

1. Faculty of Mining and Minerals Technology

BSc Mining Engineering

BSc Minerals Engineering

2. Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies

BSc Geomatic Engineering

BSc Geological Engineering

BSc Environmental and Safety Engineering

BSc Land Administration and Information Systems

3. School of Petroleum Studies

BSc Petroleum Engineering (Fee-paying Programme)

BSc Natural Gas Engineering

BSc Petroleum Geosciences and Engineering

BSc Petroleum Refining and Petrochemical Engineering

BSc Chemical Engineering

Requirements for admission into these courses At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science). At least Credits in electives ((Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry) or Geography). Only Geomatic Engineering applicants can substitute Chemistry with Geography. Applicants to BSc Land Administration and Information Systems should have Credits in three Business, General Arts and Science Electives in addition to the above Core Subjects.

4. Faculty of Engineering

BSc Mechanical Engineering

BSc Electrical and Electronic Engineering

BSc Computer Science and Engineering

BSc Renewable Energy Engineering

Requirements for admission into these courses At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science). At least Credits in electives ((Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry) or Applied Electricity or Electronics, ICT or Computer Studies, Technical Drawing or Metal Work). Mechanical Engineering applicants can substitute Chemistry with Technical Drawing or Metal Work. Electrical and Electronic Eng. and Renewable Energy Eng. applicants can substitute Chemistry with Applied Electricity or Electronics. BSc Computer Science and Engineering applicants can Substitute Chemistry with ICT, Computer Studies or Applied Electricity.

BSc Mathematics

BSc Statistical Data Science Applicants

Requirements for admission into these courses At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science). At least Credits in Elective Mathematics and any two of the following Elective Subjects: General Science (Physics, Chemistry, Applied Electricity, ICT, Technical Drawing or Metal Work), Business (Accounting, Economics and Costing), and General Arts (Economics and Geography)

5. Faculty of Integrated Management Science

BSc Logistics and Transport Management

BSc Economics and Industrial Organization

Requirements for admission into these courses At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science). At least Credits in Elective Mathematics and any two of the following Elective Subjects: General Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, ICT and Elective Mathematics), Business (Accounting, Business Management, ICT, Economics, Costing and Elective Mathematics), and General Arts (Economics, ICT, Elective Mathematics, Government and Geography).

UMaT cut off points

WASSCE applicants must have a 36 minimum aggregate.

SSSCE applicant's minimum aggregate is 24.

Applicants with ordinary or advanced level certificates must have a GCE Ordinary Level Certificate or equivalent with Credits in five subjects, including English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and GCE Advanced Level Certificate with passes in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Mature Applicants should:

Be at least 25 years old.

Have a birth certificate of at least five (5) years old after the issue date.

Have SSSC/ WASSC or GCE O' Level Certificate with Credits in five subjects, including English, Mathematics and a science subject.

Have experience in the relevant area of study.

Pass a written examination and /or an interview.

Fee-paying applicants:

You must have an aggregate of 36 points but cannot meet the competitive cut-off points.

Make sure you select “Fee-Paying" in your application.

UMaT requirements for diploma programmes

To gain admission into a Diploma in General Drilling, you must meet these requirements:

1. SSCE holders

Have six passes (A-D) in all subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Physics, Elective Mathematics, Chemistry or Metal Work, Technical Drawing or Applied Electricity or Applied Electronics)

2. WASSCE holders

Have passes (A1-D7) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

Must possess a minimum of C6 in Physics, Elective Mathematics, Chemistry or Metal Work, Technical Drawing or Applied Electricity or Applied Electronics.

3. GCE holders

Have General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level Credits in five (5) subjects, including English, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and passes in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

Have a GCE Ordinary Level Certificate with Credits or SSCE with passes in five subjects, including English and Mathematics, plus experience in the relevant study area.

Have a City and Guilds of London Institute Part III Certificate or its equivalent in either Mechanical, Automobile, or Electrical Engineering.

Holders of Certificate of Proficiency in General Drilling (one-year course) from UMat, Tarkwa or a recognized institution are eligible.

Foreign applicants with equivalent certificates and grades are eligible.

UMaT requirements for diploma programmes

Certificate courses at UMat include:

Certificate in English (Two Sessions) Certificate in Survey and Mapping Certificate in Water Resources Certificate in Geological Assistantship Certificate in Small Scale Mining and Quarrying Certificate in Minerals Technology Certificate in Environmental Studies Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety Certificate in Drone Operations and Applications Certificate in Surface and Underground Mining Certificate in Electrical Technology Certificate in Plant and Maintenance Certificate in Geotechnical Technology Certificate in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Technology Certificate in French Certificate in Small Scale Mine and Quarry Administration Certificate in Drilling Fluids Technology Certificate in Oil Well Cementing Technology Certificate in Natural Gas Technology Certificate in Reservoir Management

Requirements for admission into certificate programs

SSCE certificate holders should have five passes (A-E) in all subjects, including English, Mathematics and Integrated Science. WASSCE certificate holders must have five passes (A-E8) in all subjects, including English, Mathematics and Integrated Science. Ordinary Level Certificate holders should have five passes in all subjects of GCE O Level, including English, Mathematics and Science. If you have an Ordinary or Advanced Level Certificate, you must have five passes in all subjects of GCE O-Level, including Mathematics, Science, and English. Other Applicants should be at least 20 years of age, pass an interview conducted at the Department, and should have any of the following:

Diploma in Business Studies (DBS)

Middle School Leaving Certificate (MSLC)

National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) Certificate

Technician Part I or II Certificate, Basic Education

Certificate (BEC) or its equivalent

UMaT general requirements for Ghanaian undergraduate students

You must have these qualifications if you are a Ghanaian citizen:

You must be 15 years old and above.

Have at least 6 Credits for WASSCE/SSSCE's core subjects (English, Mathematics, and Integrated Sciences).

Have at least 6 Credits for WASSCE/SSSCE's three electives (Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or elective Mathematics or General Agriculture).

WASSCE SSSCE GRADE INTERPRETATION OF GRADES A1 A 1 Excellent B2 B 2 Very Good B3 C 3 Good C4 D 4 Credit C5 - 5 Credit C6 - 6 Credit

UMaT general requirements for international students

As an international scholar, you should meet the requirements below before applying for an undergraduate programme or diploma:

Credits in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and an additional 2 relevant subjects.

You must be from an accredited or recognized institution.

Francophone applicants must have an International Baccalaureate in Science plus a Certificate of Proficiency in English.

GCE/IGCSE O-Level and A-Level applicants need five Credits in O-Level for Mathematics, English, and any other three relevant subjects. A-Level Credits in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry are also required.

UMat postgraduate degrees and diplomas

A full-time master's programme takes 24 months, while a doctorate takes 36 months. Meanwhile, a part-time master's programme covers 36 months and 48 months for doctorate studies. Application for postgraduate degrees and diplomas ends on 31st July 2022.

Therefore, submit complete application forms with relevant documents on time. Incomplete forms are unacceptable, and any applicant who submits more than one set of forms shall be disqualified. UMat postgraduate degrees and diplomas include:

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Geomatics Engineering MSc/MPhil/PhD in Geological Engineering PgD/MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mining Engineering MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mineral Engineering MSc/MPhil in Mechanical Engineering MSc/MPhil/ PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mathematics MSc/MPhil/PhD in Petroleum Engineering Master Of Business and Technology Management

UMat 2022/2023 admissions

Those who submit their applications while waiting for their WASSCE results must update their results before the closing date, 16th December 2022. Here is the application process:

First, purchase the online admission e-vouchers from: Post Offices, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, CalBank, GCB Bank, Ecobank, UBA

Admission forms prices are the following: BSc Programmes - GHC 200; Diploma Programmes - GHC 175; Certificate Programmes - GHC 150; Postgraduate Programmes - GHC 225

Ghanaian students will find the Serial Number and Personal Identification Number on the e-voucher. Meanwhile, all foreign applicants should request the UMat admission portal's log-in details (Serial Number and Personal Identification Number) for online application after paying the admission forms' cost.

Visit the UMat website and click Apply Now .

. Use your Serial Number and Personal Identification Number to log into UMat's admissions portal to apply for a course of your choice.

Submit one set of application forms only because submitting more than one set leads to disqualification. In addition, incomplete forms shall not be considered.

Scan and email all relevant results and certificates.

UMat will send you an SMS or email if you are selected to join the course you applied for.

Check the admission list.

Print out your admission letter and other relevant documents.

UMat indicates fee and tuition amounts, payment details and reporting dates in the admission letter.

New students report at their residence halls as indicated in the admission letter and on the reporting date. Comply with the directives for a successful registration.

UMaT contacts

If you have further inquiries about UMaT courses and fees, cut off points, etc., contact the school using these details:

Physical location : Tarkwa Esiama Rd, Western Region, Ghana

: Tarkwa Esiama Rd, Western Region, Ghana PO Box : 237, Tarkwa. W/R

: 237, Tarkwa. W/R Email 1: admission@umat.edu.gh

admission@umat.edu.gh Email 2: webmaster@umat.edu.gh

webmaster@umat.edu.gh Tel: +233 33 209 7781

+233 33 209 7781 Mobile: +233 201 355 952

+233 201 355 952 Undergraduate Call: +233 312320323

+233 312320323 Postgraduate Call: +233 3123 20935

+233 3123 20935 Website: umat.edu.gh

Can a general arts student attend UMaT?

You must have passes in three (3) subjects (at least one should be Grade D or above) and Credit passes (Grade 6) in five (5) GCE ordinary level subjects, including English, Mathematics and an Arts subject for science students.

Does UMaT offer diploma courses?

UMat offers a Diploma in General Drilling and several postgraduate degrees and diplomas.

The University of Mines and Technology is one of the best institutions to study mining, petroleum, technology, and other programmes. If you meet the requirements for UMaT courses and cut off points, apply for the 2022/2023 intake.

Source: YEN.com.gh