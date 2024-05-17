Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has reacted to one-year-old Ace Liam's Guinness World Record feat

Mrs Akufo-Addo took to her Facebook page to commend the young boy for his remarkable achievement

Netizens who thronged the comment section were equally delighted and expressed their most profound appreciation to the first lady for acknowledging the boy's success

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has acknowledged the remarkable achievement of one-year-old Ghanaian boy, Ace Liam, who has had his name etched in the Guinness World Records.

The little boy has been recognised by GWR as the youngest artist in the world.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo admires Ace Liam's artworks. Source: Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The young boy's feat has astonished many Ghanaians, who have celebrated him. The latest to join the celebration is the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

In a display of pride, she flaunted a photo of herself with Liam on Facebook and wrote:

"Congratulations to 1 year old Ace Liam for being adjudged the Guinness World Record's youngest male artist."

See the post below:

One-year-old Ace Liam gets recognised by GWR

Ace Liam made Ghana proud by etching his name in the Guinness World Records. He is currently the youngest artist in the world.

His mother, Chantelle Eghan, who has supported her son in this journey, could not conceal her joy after he received the recognition.

Netizens react to the first lady's post

Netizens who saw the post were delighted. They took to the comment section to laud the little boy.

@Vera Unanam wrote:

"Congratulations to him."

@Pulpiteer Godibert K. Gharbin wrote:

"Congrats Liam!"

@Eric Amoakwa-Boadu wrote:

"Congratulations Ace."

@Nana Difie Bawua wrote:

"God works in a mysterious way. Congratulations Liam. Grow up to be a very unique artist."

@Monet Man AB wrote:

"Congratulations my little bro."

@Noah Tietaah Yakubu wrote:

"Congratulations Ace Liam . May you grow to become the next Leonardo Da Vinci."

Ace Liam's mum encourages parents to support kids in the arts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ace Liam's mother, Chantelle Eghan, advised parents not to look down on their kids who want to be in the arts.

Chantelle Eghan, in an interview, noted that parents often do not want their wards in the arts space due to a perception that the arts do not pay. She, however, contested that claim, arguing that one can make a living as an artist.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh