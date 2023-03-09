A beautiful Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging online after she opened up about looking for a man

In a video on TikTok, the lady however said she is looking for the kind of guy who has no issues cooking for her

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the video with many telling her that the right man will locate her

A pretty Ghanaian lady is trending after she took to social media to announce that she is looking for a partner to start a relationship with.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @obaapa_serwaa who was spotted in a car wondered where some ladies are able to get partners who are so loving and even opt to cook for them.

A Ghanaian lady asks netizens where she can find a man who will cook for her Photo credit:@obaapa_serwaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

“Please I want to ask a serious question, where do you get the type of men who will cook for their ladies,” she said with an anxious face.

The seven-second video which was captioned “I am seriously looking for one ooo” sparked a lot of reactions with many giving her ideas.

Ghanaians share their opinion on the video

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 3000 comments.

King George Yeboah

when u get u will say he is not ur type and not all ur type won't Do that nso ooo ... this life.

kessewaaadams:

I have one hear for u

user3330823765481:

I am one of them, I cook for parties, I can cook for 100-300 people.

Sweet baby boy:

Don't worry sweetie. You will definitely get one ok

mavisbaiden748:

Aww sis God has blessed me with one oo hmm I'm very grateful

frimptop:

That's was my method of getting woman..l cook every Ghanaian food. 97%of woman's like a man who cook's. l love your question.

Source: YEN.com.gh