The wrong deeds of a Ghanaian young man have resulted in him getting years of prison time

Crime Check TV GH took to their Facebook timeline to report that Kwame Adras stole eight fowls and was given two years of prison time

He thankfully escaped going to jail after the Ex-convict Reintegration Project stepped in and helped paid his fine

Kwame Adras, a Ghanaian young man has sadly been given two years of jail time after stealing eight fowls.

Kwame in tears wearing his prison uniform

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Crime Check TV GH recounted that Kwame grew up without a mother and had to be at the mercy of his stepmother who treated him badly, all of which might have influenced how he turned out.

To avoid, letting the young man spend years in prison for his petty crime, the Ex-convict Reintegration Project stepped in to cater for the fine of Kwame which thankfully got him released.

The actual Facebook post read;

8 fowls = 2years in jail. Much as we should all not condone crime, Kwame Adra could have been desilting the gutters if we had a Non-Custodial Law in place. He lost his mum at an early age and had to bear the hatred of a step mother. He wouldn't also go to school because he believes he is not good enough to waste his time listening to a teacher. Many Kwame Adras around but prison should not be a quick option for all these Petty Offenders when politicians use technicalities in court to delay their trial after stealing huge sums of money from the public purse. We paid his fine and got him released under our Exconvict Reintegration Project and warned him to sin no more.

Source: YEN.com.gh