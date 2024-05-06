A young man has taken to social media to celebrate the construction of his new house which is close to completion.

According to the caption of a video trending online, the young man identified as Prince Ben took 2 months to complete the construction

Netizens who came across the video congratulated him, with some asking how he did it

A young Ghanaian man has expressed a great sense of fulfilment after putting up a house, within an impressive period of two months.

The proud young man, identified as Prince Ben, took to social media to celebrate and thank God for helping him build his first house.

Prince Ben shared videos of his building right from the foundation stage through to the roofing

The video, which has gone viral, started with an old woman praying over the land with a Fanta drink to commence construction of the building and then transitioned slowly from the foundation to the end at the lengthened level.

Prince Ben, in the caption accompanying the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, said he started the construction from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

"Thank you Lord. I did it from 20th January 2024 to 30th March 2024. Building my house in 60Days," he captioned his video.

Netizens congratulate him

Some netizens who chanced on the post on his TikTok page, @official_princeben, congratulated the young man for his achievement.

MIGHTY DANGOTEY said:

"3months,I swear you are very rich."

Prince Ben replied:

"lol bro I am following ur step Dangotey lol. it's just abt détermination and focus."

Slim Calvin asked

"What do you do for a living I want to do the same job ?"

Prince Ben answered:

"I'm an IT network Engineer/ Ghana Red Cross officer. if u are still schooling make sure u take it serious and further ur education so u can.."

