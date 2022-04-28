Former finalist of Miss Ghana, Dela Seade who was also part of the top 5 contestants at Miss Africa, has turned 25

The beautiful beauty queen has caused a massive stir on social media with powerful photos she shared to mark the big day

Dela holds a certificate in Digital Marketing from the University of Ghana and is currently a student at GIMPA

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress and beauty queen Dela Seade is amazed by social media users with her bedazzling looks as she turned 25 years old.

On her Instagram handle, the young and successful lady who graduated from Keta Business College and Alliance Française was seen wearing a stunning grey outfit in different but equally captivating poses.

Thousands of her fans were completely thrilled by the update on their news feeds that they rushed into the comment section with heated reactions.

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Dela Seade as she turns 25 Photo credit: @dela_seade

Dela's achievements at 25

As Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare, who is a close friend to Dela reports, she holds a certificate in Digital Marketing from the University of Ghana and is currently a student at The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Dela has starred in movies and shows like Sugar the movie with Kidi, UBA Red’s Public Figure, Famous, Stryke, and Infatuations among others. She is also in the reboot of the classic Ghanaian TV show Inspector BEDIAKO as Ama and has been nominated for awards for her work in films.

A former beauty Queen, Dela is an alumnus of the Miss Africa beauty pageant which took place in Calabar, Nigeria.

Over there, she came up among the top 5 contestants. In 2018, she was one of the top 10 finalists of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

