The Ghana Education Service (GES) will permit Senior High School (SHS) students who are eligible to vote to go home and partake in the continuous voter registration exercise.

The students have been granted four days off from campus, effective Tuesday, May 7, to Friday, May 10, 2024.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Electoral Commission will begin a 20-day drive to register Ghanaians. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana/Ministry of Education Ghana

According to the GES, the decision aligns with the constitutional right of all Ghanaian citizens to exercise their franchise.

The service directed Regional Directors of Education to relay the development to all schools within their jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Electoral Commission will begin a 20-day drive to register Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last voter registration in 2020.

The new registration is also for people who were more than 18 years old but unable to register.

What is on the Electoral Commission calendar

The Electoral Commission has released its calendar for 2024 ahead of the general election in December back in March

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Special Voting for selected professionals will take place on December 2, five days before the general election.

