An intelligent young man is calling on benevolent individuals and groups to support him financially to study at the University

Mahamadu Bukyor has been admitted to the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies to read a Bachelor of Commerce programme

Money to pay his school fees has now become a burden for him and his family, hence the call for help

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An intelligent young man is in need of financial support in order to pursue his dream of furthering his education at the University.

Mahamadu Bukyor, a resident of Opeikuma in the Central Region, recently completed his Higher National Diploma and has been offered admission at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting).

However, the son of a farmer due to financial constraints still wanders about at home, not knowing where his help will come from.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Mahamadu said his hopes of becoming an accountant one day are gradually fading away as the days go by.

Mahamadu is seeking financial support to pay his fees Photo credit@Mahamudu Bukyor /www.upperwestmedia.net

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I want to become an accountant one day and as things stand I will be happy if a benevolent individual or organization will hear my story and come to my aid”.

Mahamadu currently needs ₵1,874 as an amount for school fees so that he can move to campus for serious academic work.

Anyone who wishes to support Mahamudu or seek more details on his situation can reach him on 0246646299 or 0203559872.

WASSCE Student: Brilliant Ghanaian 'Boy' Who Bagged 7As Gets Full Scholarship to University; Peeps Excited

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Richmond Oppong, a Science student who gleaned 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been given a scholarship.

In a Facebook post, social media user Jon Bosco disclosed that Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's University education fully,'' portions of Bosco's post read

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh