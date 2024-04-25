Gospel singer Great Ampong has denied suggestions that he has been paid to record a campaign song for the 2024 elections

According to him, his doors are open for such a venture but no political party has approached him with an so far

He pointed out he iss still a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotci Party (NPP) but will not comprise on the business side of his career to do things for free

Great Ampong has vehemently denied claims that he has received monetary compensation from a political party to record a campaign song ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a recent interview, the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician addressed the circulating rumours, stating that no political entity has approached him with such an offer.

Great Ampong has no offers to do a campaign song Photo source: Great Ampong

"Whoever said I have received money for a campaign song is dreaming. I haven't been contacted or received any money to record a campaign song," Great Ampong asserted.

The musician's denial comes amidst speculation regarding his potential involvement in the political campaigning process, fueled by his open support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ampong is still supporting NPP

However, Great Ampong quickly clarified that his political affiliations would not influence his beliefs or compromise his work ethic.

Even though he once cried out that the big men in NPP had neglected him, he maintained that his support for the party was unwavering.

"Whether I choose to release a political song this year or not, my allegiance to the NPP remains steadfast," he declared during an interview on Connect 97.1 FM.

