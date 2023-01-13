A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online with her inspiring story of how she made it to Ashesi University

Ashesi University in a Facebook post revealed that Millicent Serwaa Bonsu has become the first person in her family to go University

Millicent has received congratulatory messages from wishers who have urged her to study hard

A brilliant young lady has shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first person in her family to attend a university.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, @Ashesi University in welcoming freshers dubbed as the 'class of 2026' revealed that Millicent Serwaa Bonsu has been admitted to pursue a major in computer engineering.

Ashesi university student becomes the first person in her family to go to the university Photo credit@Ashesi University/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“Over the next few days, we will highlight stories of Ashesi’s newest class of 2026.

As the first person in her family to attend university, Millicent Serwaa Bonsu '26 nearly missed her email informing her that she had gained admission to Ashesi with a full Cartier scholarship. She was thrilled when the admissions team called her three days after the email was sent. The second of three kids describes herself as a go-getter as she gears up to start her major in computer engineering. “ the post read.

Millicent who is at the university on a scholarship said "I am happy to be here." Millicent shares.

"Ashesi’s mission to educate ethical leaders resonates with me."

Ghanaians congratulate Millicent

Netizens who reacted to the post congratulated Millicent and the class of 2026 on their new chapter.

Nsoah Gideon Kwasi

Congratulations Millicent, soar high dear you did it, to those of us who were rejected, let's never lose hope, we would surely make it one day . Long live Africa, Long live Ghana, and Long live Ashesi.

Aduot Malueth Aduot

That's impressive and educative to other students in their various High schools!

Amanda Sampong

Congratulations Millicent. You go girl!! Glory be to God

Naa Anyemah

Congratulations dear, shelve your hobby of sleeping till 2099 and make yourself and your family proud. We are waiting to hear a story of first class and more celebrations

