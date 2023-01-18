A viral video has captured a shopper being ordered to take off his t-shirt branded 'Jesus Saves'

Security guards at the Mall of America had threatened to kick the man out if he did not remove the t-shirt

In the clip, the one of the security guards could be heard telling the man that the t-shirt was offending people

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man wearing a t-shirt branded 'Jesus Saves' was ordered to remove the clothing or leave the Mall of America.

Man wearing Jesus Saves t-shirt ordered to remove it. Photo: Christian post.

Source: UGC

The incident was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The shopper was seen in a yellow t-shirt branded with the religious slogan.

The back of the shirt reads 'Jesus is the only way' while the popular 'coexist', symbol, which advocates different religions living alongside each other peacefully is crossed out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

'Jesus saves' t-shirt offends

In the clip, a security guard at the nation's most famous shopping center in Minnesota could be heard telling the man:

"If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt."

Another clip depicted the same guard saying:

"Jesus is associated with religion and it is offending people. People have been offended."

The video is believed to have been recorded on January 7.

The Mall of America's spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the shopper was allowed to remain in the Mall following the interaction while still wearing his shirt.

This is despite the fact guards can clearly be heard threatening to kick him out.

Retired Church of Pentecost pastor shot himself to death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a retired pastor of The Church of Pentecost accidentally shot himself to death.

The terrible incident that led to the death of pastor Ayi Mantey, 78, happened on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The man of God mistakenly discharged his registered gun into himself while patrolling the compound of his house “to scare away thieves who have recently made the house a target.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke