A Ghanaian gentleman has revealed that his mate from high school is still serving a jail term

According to him, the gentleman was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a girl passed away while paying him a visit

The narrator saddened many hearts when he added that the young man was full of life and brilliant before the unfortunate incident happened

Arho Tonde Kojovi Alfred, a Ghanaian young man on Facebook has raised many eyebrows with a rather chilling account of how his own friend continues to rot in jail.

The young man came out with the revelation after hearing the story of another gentleman whose girl nearly passed away in his room.

According to Alfred, his friend was sentenced to 60 years in prison because the girl's parents were rich and ensured that he got the full penalty for the 'crime' he committed.

"One of my SHS Classmates is still in prison up to now. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His family has forgotten him completely. The last time I paid him visit in prison was 3 years ago," he said.

The part that saddened many hearts was when Alfred added that the gentleman in question was full of life and had a bright future before the misfortune happened to him.

"A brilliant young man full of life just wasted away in prison. The Lady's parents were rich, and they made sure the law was over-applied to the boy. Careful out there with this girlfriend /boyfriend thing," he said.

SHS girl from Nsawam sneaks to visit boyfriend on her way to school but dies while with him

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian girl in high school has been reported to have lost her life after she made a decision to visit her boyfriend before returning to school.

John Destino Charway, the Founder/President at Ningo Prampram Youth For Development and a former morning show host at Seal radio online, made the rather shocking revelation.

According to a Facebook post he made, the girl stayed with her parents at Nsawam. As school resumed, she visited his town, Prampram, where her boyfriend was supposedly staying instead of heading straight for school at Abor in the Volta Region.

