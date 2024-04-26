A courageous woman has been featured in photos where she displayed impressive confidence by posing with a snake

In the pictures, she was captured with the massive serpent confidently wrapped around her neck

The visuals sparked different reactions, including laughter, after a Facebook user shared them on her platform

A brave lady displayed admirable confidence as she posed for the camera with a massive snake around her neck in photos on the internet.

In the images spotted by YEN.com.gh, she was captured also exuding confidence with the serpent on her head.

Lady captured with snake around her neck. Photo credit: Melisa Pearl.

Source: Facebook

Unlike her male colleagues, who exhibited intense fear and anguish in photos featuring their moment with the serpent, the lady emerged fearless.

Social media user's reaction

The pictures were posted on social media by the user Melisa Pearl with the caption:

''Na dem oooo. Na dem. It's that gender again. But we are supposed to be the weaker gender,'' Melisa Pearl said.

More than 230 people had reacted to the images at the time of this publication.

See the photos here:

Reactions trail snaps of lady

The snaps of the lady and the snake ignited different reactions, including laughter. YEN.com.gh compiles some here.

Abeku Adams Ekumfi commented:

She met her kind, Her old bestie. Eve that.

Snr Temperature said:

The first picture. The lady was happily playing with her friend.

Ato Dadzie posted:

First, you have to understand that Adzo is a Woman, Number 2, she is Number 9. Ayoooo.

Maame Baawa Acquah indicated:

That thing won't even get near me, and I'd faint.

Mak Kay Eben commented:

But you have forgotten they were aged old friends who betrayed us! I’m sure this is just a reunion.

Loretta Baah wrote:

It will never be me, not even for permanent residency in Canada. Eeiii.

Richard Anim wrote:

Nipa bi y3 cobra anaa python.

Naa Adjorkor Ablorh indicated:

It can never be me eeiiiii.

Man in fear over massive snake around his neck

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man exhibited massive fear when a snake keeper placed a serpent around his neck in a video that sparked reactions on social media.

The footage captured the intense fear of the young man as the snake slowly moved around his neck.

The clip spotted by YEN.com.gh showcased the nerve-wracking encounter between the young man and the serpent handler.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh