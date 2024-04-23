A young Ghanaian lady has left many in awe after she publicised her shoemaking business online

In a video sighted on TikTok, Jackline Osman displayed her craft while appealing for patronage

In an interview, Jackline recounted how she started her shoemaking business

Jackline Osman, a young graduate of the University of Ghana, has taken the bold step of turning her passion for shoes into a fledgling business.

Jackline, who is from Bawku in the Upper East Region and has a bachelor's degree in Political Science and French, established Jackline O, a shoemaking brand, in 2023, after many failed attempts to secure a job with her school certificate.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Jackline said she had always desired to learn a craft, so right after completing SHS, she sought the permission of her parent to learn shoemaking for a few months.

After ending her national service in 2022 and sitting home without a job, Jackline said she decided to use the little money she had saved from her allowance to buy some equipment and materials to start her shoemaking journey.

"I really needed to learn a handcraft and I settled on shoemaking. I started after National service and I used the money I was able to save as capital," she said.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her page, @jackietheshoemake, Jackline displayed how she makes her shoes while pleading for patronage.

Some challenges to Jackline's business

Like many startups, Jackline's biggest challenge since starting the Jackline O shoe brand is finding funding to take her business to the next level.

Jackline said, she currently produces only a few slippers and shoes, on average, due to a lack of capital to buy machines, relying solely on her hands.

"God has been good to me. It’s a small business. I made losses and I don’t have the financial resources to put in the sectors and areas of my work. I do basically everything with my hand and just a filling machine. I need support to establish the brand," she added.

The budding entrepreneur, who operates her Jackline O shoemaking shop on a tabletop at Amrahia in Accra, said she produces all kinds of leather footwear, ranging from slippers to executive shoes.

Prices for her Jackline O shoes and slippers, she said, range from GH₵100 to GH₵500.

Jackline said although she is facing the heat of being an entrepreneur, she believes she is on the right path, making steady progress.

Jackline further advised her fellow youth who may be unemployed to take the bull by the horns and start something, no matter how small.

"...to settle within themselves and allow what deeply resonates within their spirit to flow. To not limit themselves to what is said to be right and to be done. But to allow themselves to explore their potential and to be pushed to fulfil a purpose," she said.

