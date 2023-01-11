A young Ghanaian boy from Cape Coast has been seen in a viral video training to do stilt walking

The video has heaped numerous reactions mainly because of how suspenseful and heart-wrenching it is

Stilt walking is a tradition that is common in almost every tribe in Ghana as well as some parts of China

The video of a young boy learning to stilt walk, which is an act of fixing long poles under one's feet to give them a higher height is heaping massive reactions online.

In the footage that was shared on the Cape Coast Oguaa Facebook handle, it was clear that the young boy was beginning to master the skill.

The heart-wrenching part of the video was how it seemed as though the young boy was going to fall to the ground although his trainer was always there to protect him.

By the time YEN.com.gh sighted the video, it had already gathered more than 229k reactions on Facebook.

"Practice makes a man perfect Young champion, "Chief Justice" rehearsing on the beach for festivities," the caption to the video read.

What is Stilt Walking?

Stilt walking or maneuvering while on stilts, is a popular traditional performance art in different tribes of Ghana as well as the Han ethnic people, especially in Northern China.

The shows are performed by stilt walkers who each have 2 long stilts tied to their feet, making them taller than everyone else around them.

