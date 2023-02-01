A young Ghanaian barber has got many people gushing after he shared a video of himself giving a bald man a new look’

In the video, the young barber worked wonders as he covered the bald part of his customer's head with hair weaves

Netizens who saw the video commended the barber with some asking for the cost

The transformation of a young man who went to the barbering salon bald but came out with hair on his head has got people talking online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young Ghanaian barber @alvin_sparks filmed a moment where he put his creativity to the test by giving one of his customers a complete makeover.

He began by applying a bond glue to the bald part of the head after which he put the men's hair weaves on it.

After that, he trimmed the hair neatly hence making it difficult for people to even detect that the man is naturally bald.

Ghanaians commend the barber for his work

Netizens who saw the transformation of the young man commended the barber for the work he is doing.

One person however complained about the prices being charged for the procedure.

He said he reached out to the barber only to be told that it would cost ₵‎1200 to get his baldness temporarily off.

Nana Nie:

guess the amount them they mention no be small ooo...1200gh for what you are seeing

Odg_watrs1:

Broo I need my hairline fixed

Alaaji Feysel:

How long does it last

Nana_Hemaa-Afua:

Does it get itchy?

Real dude:

It looks very real …., very great

