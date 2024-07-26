Former Miss Malaika beauty pageant, Melissa Mensah, now Melissa Baba, has again won the admiration of the public with her latest achievement

Melissa has obtained a significant milestone in education by bagging a PhD from a University in the UK

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her on her latest achievement

Former Miss Malaika beauty pageant Melissa Baba, formerly Melissa Mensah, has achieved a significant educational milestone by obtaining a PhD.

Melissa recently graduated from the University of Reading in the UK. She first rose to fame as a contestant and subsequent winner of the 2004 edition of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant and has again captivated many hearts by broadening her scope of knowledge in FinTech.

Former Miss Malaika pageant, Melissa Mensah, is PhD holder who recently graduated from a UK University. Image source: @Melissa Mensah

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen now holds a PhD in Informatics and System Science. Her journey from beauty showcases a commendable blend of talent, determination, and intellectual excellence.

Her story also inspires many who want to pursue other endeavors in addition to pageantry. Taking to Instagram, @Miss Malaikagh congratulated her on her achievement.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Melissa's achievement

Netizens who saw the video were proud of her and took to the comment section to hail her.

@missmalaikagh wrote:

"Welcome the new PhD. Holder in town Dr. Queen Melissa S.A. Baba. Congratulations on your incredible achievement. We are super proud of you!"

@cediwaa wrote:

"I still remember the day she was crowned. Congrats to her."

@dhilly_holiday wrote:

"Woww... Why do I want to know her age so badly. She is very beautiful and looks young."

@endowithefestene wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

@tornyeamedume wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

@tricia._a wrote:

"Congratulations Queen!"

@trinity_voices wrote:

"Congratulations Beautiful."

@facetalks_gh wrote

"Very well done Melissa."

@mxlle_serena wrote:

"Congratulationssss."

@engraxiia_ wrote:

"Loooove it."

@lifenlivingit_27 wrote:

"Awesome stuff."

NSMQ Quiz Mistress bags PhD in Environmental Science

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that NSMQ Quiz Mistress Dr. Gladys Odey Schwinger attained a doctoral degree in Environmental Science, from the University of Ghana.

She was celebrated on the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) X page for the significant milestone in her academic journey.

The NSMQ community expressed pride and extended congratulations to Dr. Schwinger for her well-deserved accomplishment.

Source: YEN.com.gh