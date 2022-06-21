A 'before and now' photo of a young woman has recently got many people talking on social media

In a Twitter post, @DatAnambraChick had a picture of herself back in Africa in 2012 and another photo of how she currently looks while staying abroad

@Glo_reya, a tweep, commented: "Same is my portion and everyone that desire this soon. Congratulations"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young lady has recently got many people reacting massively on social media after sharing photos which captured her growth in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @DatAnambraChick had her sharing a photo of herself many years ago and another picture of how she currently looks. She appeared to be living abroad currently.

Gorgeous young lady's before and after photos Photo credit: @DatAnambraChick/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her post was shared with the caption;

Me 2012 Me : Now

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her post got many social media users reacting to it. At the time of this publication, the photos have racked up close to 2,200 retweets with 231 quote tweets and 35,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Bodjerenou2 commented:

Nah you win this challenge for the fact say you no dey Africa again nah you be the winner… Sha no com back cus nothing dey this country

@LUKEONGOD2 replied:

From Trenches to Treasure…. I am really happy for you my sister

@iamakin27 wrote:

You had Jesus in you in 2012...Now you carry Jesus all around

From @LUKEONGOD2:

That’s why you don’t ever look down on anyone in life…

@Warepamorsammy commented:

Whenever you return back to Nigeria would take a stroll to the place in the first frame and just re-live the memories of being there once upon a time long ago?

From @Glo_reya:

Same is my portion n everyone that desire this soonCongratulations

Photos of 2 Beautiful Ghanaian Friends' Glow Up In Life Causes Massive Stir On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady recently got many social media users reacting after sharing pictures of herself and her friend currently and some years back.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Eku Fash Eshun had her sharing the 'before and now' photos and thanking God for his goodness upon herself and her friend all these years.

Eku Fash also wished her friend a happy birthday and prayed for the best in all things for her.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh