A young lady on TikTok called Jayfive.ng has shared a video showing the bread she was given after ordering it online

In the video, Jayfive tried all means to divide the bread including using a hammer on it but it was simply too hard

The footage has been heaping massive reactions online with numerous hilarious comments put together by YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young lady on TikTok has cracked ribs on the social media platform after sharing a rather hilarious video detailing what she had experienced.

Sharing a video on her personal handle @jayfive.ng, the lady mentioned that she had ordered bread online only to be delivered what she described as 'concrete'.

In the footage, the lady was seen trying different means in an attempt to break the bread but nothing seemed to work. She even mentioned how it nearly damaged her hands.

Hard bread unable to get divided Photo credit: @jayfive.ng via TikTok

Source: UGC

However, the part that raised the most eyebrows was when Jayfive attempted to divide the bread with a hammer and was unsuccessful no matter how hard she tried.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hilarious reactions to the bread hammer could not break

Below were some thoughts social media users shared after watching the rather rib-cracking video.

adeboy_001 said:

why u think say jesus share am into 500 chop small and be forever filled

user1387363589045 mentioned:

I think you should always take it with you as self defense so your money won't waste

Blings_byzion indicated:

It’s bread of life just find small wine drink untop you’re good to go and if na four cousin you see it’s still going

@BENJAZ stated:

na the weapon wey dem fashion against you be this u don finally collect am

Watch the video below:

Man orders sofa online for 150 cedis only to receive it and see it's a toy

As YEN.com.gh also reported, after opting to order a sofa he saw online selling for an absurdly low price, a young man in Ghana found himself in an amusing position.

The young man took the opportunity to order the sofa after his friend Adu Kabena Alfred informed him that it was listed on Jumia for GHC 150.

The good was processed for close to a month and when it arrived, it turned out to be a tiny model of the sofa which was delivered to him on a motorbike.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh