The Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana has planned to honour the memory of the late James Lutterodt

A vigil will be held in memory of the late NSMQ star, who was a resident of the hall

The event which is expected to attract huge numbers, will be held at the University of Ghana at 6 pm on July 6

The Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana will honour the memory of former Keta Senior High Technical School student and NSMQ star James Lutterodt, who died on Monday, July 3

Kengel Yeboah, a friend of the late James Lutterodt who made this known in a tweet on July 5, said the vigil will come off on Thursday, July 6, at 6 pm.

Commonwealth hall to hold vigil Photo credit: @Kengel_Yeboah @malehallsgh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young man urged all residents of the hall to come out in their numbers to pay their last respects to James Lutterodt.

"Fellow Vandals, with heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Vandal James. The sorrow we feel is immense as we say goodbye to a vibrant soul filled with youth and happiness.

To honour our departed brother, a vigil will be held at the diaspora on Thursday night at exactly 6 pm. It is our earnest plea for all of you to join us in large numbers, united in grief, as we remember our fallen comrade.

Let us come together as V-MATES, standing resolute. May FATHER BACCHUS persist to be our guide!!!" the tweet read".

James was a resident of Commonwealth Hall and a level 200 student at the University of Ghana studying Computer Science until his demise.

Dad of James Lutterodt opens up on son's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterdot, has come forward to clarify misinformation regarding a viral video.

Setting the records straight, Mr Lutterodt affirmed that the viral video, which showed someone vomiting blood, did not feature his son. Instead, he clarified that his son struggled with breathing difficulties.

"As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns, and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning," Mr. Lutterodt revealed.

Source: YEN.com.gh