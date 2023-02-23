A 21-year-old University of Ghana student called Apam sells yoghurt to take care of his expenses

Apam says he makes approximately 300 cedis every week and saves a part of that for his fees

The young man also added that although he has living parents, they don't have the means to support him through school

Apam, a 21-year-old student at the University of Ghana, juggles between school and the menial job of selling yoghurt on the street to make money for himself.

In a short JoyNews documentary on the life of a Geophysics student with grand ambitions, he revealed that he saves from the daily hustle to take care of his school fees, although it's usually not enough.

"That's the work I do to support myself - that is, pay my fees and also take care of my feeding. I started in 2022 because I found myself in a difficult financial situation," he said.

Aside from fending for himself, the level 200 student revealed that sometimes he has to support his family with the little he is making.

"I make about 300 cedis a month and it is not enough because I sometimes have to spend some caring for my little sister. My parents are alive and kicking, but they're not supporting me simply because they lack the means to do so. Both of them deal in fish. My mom is a fishmonger, and my dad is a fisherman," he said.

