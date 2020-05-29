Accra Technical University courses, fees and cut-off points

Today's job market is skill-oriented, and if you lack the prerequisites demanded by a potential employer, you have no chance. Ghana's educational system has been evolving at a fast rate, and now, students can access a tremendous collection of accredited institutions of higher learning. Accra Technical University courses are at the forefront of this education revolution. The institution was created to provide students with vocational education and training, mostly in engineering, science, and technology. All the diverse courses offered at Accra Technical University lay the ideal foundation, equipping students with outstanding industrial knowledge perfect for developing Ghana's broad economy.

Founded in 1949, ATU is a multidisciplinary, non-profit institution of higher learning with a bias in in-depth vocational education. Of course, being a significant university in Ghana, the National Accreditation Board, Ghana officially accredit them.

The school is rich in culture and admits students from diverse backgrounds—a perfect representation of Ghana's multifaceted populace. Since it is a coeducational learning institution, it offers different courses and programs, leading people to attain recognized academic qualifications in their areas of study. What courses can you apply for in this renowned institution of higher learning?

Accra Technical University courses

Accra Technical University is flaunted in various parts of the country while circulating all over social media and various internet websites. Its reputation precedes it.

It's mostly known for its high-quality education standards, state-of-the-art facilities, and magnificent structural development. Its location in the heart of the capital city makes it even more conspicuous.

Since the school's inception, it has offered hands-on and competency-based training in a wide array of fields. The learning institution is staffed with amazingly qualified and competent professors with extensive knowledge in their fields.

The school's conformity to the University Act, 2016 (922) has revolutionized its programs to fit the ever-growing job market ideally. They have a cool collection of courses that are delivered through three schools:

Engineering

Applied Arts

Business and Management Studies

These three schools have fifteen departments that offer various bachelor’s degrees, HND (Higher National Diploma) programs, diplomas, and certificate programs.

Tertiary programs at Accra Technical University

These are bachelor’s courses offered at Accra Technical University, providing interested students with the ideal platform for advancing their skills. These are Bachelor of Technology degrees in:

Medical Laboratory Science

Science- Laboratory Technology

Analytical Chemistry Option

Environmental Technology Option

Clinical Biochemistry Option

Medical Laboratory Science (top-up at Level 200 or 300-weekend)

Statistics

Computer Science

Mechanical Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Building Technology

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Power and Automation Engineering option

Telecommunications Engineering option

Fashion Design & Textiles

Hospitality Management

Procurement and Supply Chain Management (Evening/Weekend)

Accounting (Evening/Weekend)

Banking and Finance (Evening/Weekend)

Secretaryship and Management Studies

Marketing (Evening/Weekend)

Higher National Diploma courses

In addition to the above Accra Technical University degree courses, you can access various HND courses that will equip you with the best skills. These are grouped into science and technology and business and arts programmes.

HND Mechanical Engineering

HND Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

HND Building Technology

HND Civil Engineering

HND Interior Design and Technology

HND Science Laboratory Technology (SLT)

HND Statistics

HND Computer Science

HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management (HCIM)

HND Accountancy

HND Marketing

HND Purchasing and Supply

HND Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Bilingual Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Fashion Design and Textiles

Non-HND Programs

If you are looking for Accra Technical University courses and cut off points, it would help if you first knew the available courses. Non-HND programs are prevalent because of their ease of access and their skilled nature.

Construction Technician Course (Part I & II)

Mechanical Engineering Technician Part I

Motor Vehicle Technician Part I

Electrical Engineering Technician (Part I & II)

Refrigeration Technician Part II

Science Laboratory Technician Part I

Diploma in Business Studies in the following areas: Accounting, Secretarial, Management, Purchasing & Supply, Marketing, Statistics, Entrepreneurship and ICT

Diploma in Business Administration (DBA)

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Banking Technology & Accounting

Diploma in Public Relations

Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE)

General Business Certificate Examination (GBCE)

Advanced Fashion

Advance Cookery (812/2)

TVET certificate ii in business studies (accounting/secretarial/ICT options)

Access (pre-HND) courses to HND Science and Engineering programs

These access programs are created for students with technical subjects in related fields. This means that after successful fulfilment, they can access their desired HND programs.

Interior Design and Technology

Furniture Design and Production

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Civil Engineering

Building Technology

Hotel Catering and Institutional Management

Fashion Design and Textiles

Professional programs

Professional programs are among the best Accra Technical University courses. These courses primarily target supervisors in various industries.

International Certificate in Logistics and Transport (CILT)

International Diploma in Logistics and Transport (dILT)

International Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport (ADILT)

Biomedical Equipment Maintenance Technician programme

Accra Technical University admission and cut-off points

The courses determine Accra Technical University admission requirements a prospective student seeks to enrol in. The programmes give room for various ambitious students wishing to expand their learning.

For instance, anyone looking to get admitted for the four-year, Bachelor of Technology program at the university must meet the following requirements.

People with West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) must possess a minimum grade of C6 in three core subjects and three elective subjects.

Individuals with Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSCE) ought to have a minimum grade of D in three core subjects and three elective subjects.

Students with GCE Advanced level ought to have passed in the same group of subjects as the above qualifications.

Additionally, all mature applicants must be at least 25 years old to qualify and have documents to prove their age.

For the bachelor’s degree top-up applicants, they are supposed to satisfy the following:

HND certificate in a relevant field

At least two years of post-HND qualification working experience.

Non-citizen Ghana card for all foreign applicants

These stipulated conditions are considered minimum requirements for admission. For most of the Higher National Diploma programs, the courses run for about three years, although some may go for four years. The courses can be undertaken either full-time or part-time.

Similar to a Bachelor's degree, conditions vary from one field to another. These are:

SSSCE applicants for science and technology programmes must possess at least six passes (A – D) in all subjects, and three of the core subjects must be credit or better.

WASSCE applicants ought to have six passes (A1 – D7) in all subjects, and at least three of the core subjects must be C6 or better.

The conditions for admission and prerequisite cut-off points vary according to the program you desire. Therefore, it is better to confirm the admission requirements before making your application for Accra Technical University degree courses.

Accra Technical University fees

According to the official Accra Technical University website, interested applicants can process their applications online after obtaining an e-voucher for successful log-in. Of course, Accra Technical University courses and fees vary significantly based on various factors.

Mature students are obligated to pay GH₵ 400 for tuition, and during the application process GH₵ 190 is the application fee. You can access a comprehensive breakdown of all relevant costs for different programs from the official website, which alters every academic year.

Accra Technical University is a premier institution of higher learning in Ghana. If you are looking to gain the most advanced skills, ideal for the multifaceted and fast-developing market, the school’s courses are sufficient.

