Oseikrom Sikanii has shed light on his childhood, revealing that he has always lived like a star

According to him, his parents were driving flashy convertible cars which they used to pick him up from school

The musician revealed this during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM

Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii has revealed that his life has been one of luxury and stardom since his earliest days growing up.

Born Ransford Brefo at Manhyia in Kumasi, the rapper has always portrayed himself as a rich young man. His portrayal has often been considered part of his craft as a music artiste.

Oseikrom Sikanii has revealed his affluent childhood Photo source: @oseikromsikanii

Source: Instagram

But according to him, he is not faking to be rich but has always been rich and famous. In a recent interview on Okay FM with host Abeiku Santana, Oseikrom rebutted the notion that he is just now enjoying fame and success.

"I have been a star from day one, it was just that there was no camera on me," Sikanii stated emphatically.

The 28-year-old musician reminisced about his affluent childhood, describing how his parents drove luxury convertible cars to drop him off and pick him up from school as a young boy.

"Life has been good for me since childhood. My parents were driving drop-tops (convertibles)," he told Santana.

He further argued that the competition in the music scene is fiercer in Kumasi than in the capital of Accra. He explained that since Accra has people from more diverse backgrounds, "most of them do not care about what others are doing."

Oseikrom Sikanii's video sparks reactions

The video of Oseikrom, who recently flaunted his house, sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

dmuchgreater said:

Very true talk

datghguy said:

Very true.....Kumasi is a traditional town.....obiaaa nim obiaa

portia.gyamfuaa.90 said:

My brother look alike I know when he see this comment is going to be war

Oseikrom Sikanii reveals how his Benz caused Ypee rift

Meanwhile, Oseikrom Sikanii recently explained the cause of his beef with Andy Agyemang, popularly known on stage as Ypee.

Oseikrom Sikanii said he talked with a friend about how his Benz car could buy twice what Ypee owned.

The conversation between himself and that friend was later forwarded to Ypee, making him furious and disappointed.

