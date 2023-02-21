A Ghanaian man is displeased with the results his son had in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination

Speaking in an interview, the man believes his son's results have been tampered with, and that is most unfair

He has called for the computerized school placement system to be scrapped because it can not perform its functions as expected

A Ghanaian parent is unhappy over the results of his child in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and believes it might be the handiwork of some bad people.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @onua951fm captured a displeased middle-aged man lamenting about the results his son clocked in the exams.

Man is unhappy after alleging that his son was denied admission into SHS Photo credit@onua951fm/Twitter

The man said he was baffled about how his son could clock aggregate 15 at the first instance of checking his results only for it to change to aggregate 31 two weeks later.

He said that because of that, his son was denied admission into any of the Senior High Schools he chose.

“When the results came two weeks ago, I checked and he got aggregate 15 in the printout. So I went back to check his placement and realised he did not get a school and I checked his results again and it was aggregate 31.

The man who was being interviewed at the GNAT hall, currently serving as the resolution centre for the Ghana Education Service, called for the computerized placement system to be scrapped on the grounds that it has serious flaws.

“I am here with the two printouts, I haven't been told anything. If this computer placement is an issue, then we should go back to the old system where we go to schools for results because this does not make sense at all,” he told the journalist.

