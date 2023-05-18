A Ghanaian journalist has become a source of motivation to the youth after she opened up on her humble beginning

In an interview, she recounted how her poor family background almost hindered her dream of going to school

She expressed hope that her Grass to Grace story will inspire others not to give up on their dreams and ambitions

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Kwarteng has used her lived experience to share valuable lessons on how determination and hard work always leads to success.

The broadcast journalist who recently bagged a master's degree from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in a bid to motivate the youth shed light on her humble beginning as she opened up on how she persevered not to let her background decide her fate.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Afia Kwarteng recounted a painful ordeal she suffered as a kid when she had to drop out of school in class 6 to become a street hawker, so she could earn some money to cater for herself.

"One day, in the year 2000, one of my big sisters who lived in Accra came for me to stay with her in Accra with the hope of continuing my education in the city. Unfortunately, that hope was shattered, I stopped schooling at class 6- JSS1, and I started selling pure water at the OLD Achimota Station” she told YEN.com.gh.

After doing a couple of jobs in the nation's capital, her breakthrough came as she enrolled in a media school, where she graduated with a diploma certificate.

Her quest to climb the academic ladder further heightened as she enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ) as a mature student, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree.

Today, the lady who once sold sachet water on the streets of Accra and also had to run errands just so she would be given money to buy food now holds a master's degree and is proud to be making an impact in the journalism space.

She attributes her success and how far she has come to her decision never to give up, regardless of the setbacks she faced.

Afia Kwarteng also expressed gratitude to the people who came to her aid in her time of need and supported her through thick and thin.

"I have fought to be where I am today, I didn’t achieve this on a silver platter hence I can boldly congratulate myself. I am super proud of myself."

"I was once Hopeless, but now full of hope. The import of sharing this long story is to encourage a young lady and gentleman out there who have lost hope that there’s still hope" she told YEN.com.gh

